Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in talks for Joshua Zirkzee, club not eyeing Lucas Bergvall, and more - January 23, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Newport County at Rodney Parade in their upcoming FA Cup fourth-round tie on Sunday (January 28). Erik ten Hag will be eager to go all the way this season in the tournament, after faltering in the final hurdle last campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in talks to take Joshua Zirkzee to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not eyeing a move for Lucas Bergvall right now.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 23, 2024.

Manchester United in talks for Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are engaged in talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee this year, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Dutch striker has been on fire this season for Bologna, registering eight goals and four assists from 22 games across competitions. His efforts have apparently turned heads at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been underwhelming in front of the goal this season, scoring just 24 goals in 21 league games. Changes are in order under the new INEOS ownership. They have identified Zirkzee as an option and he could be a relatively cheap option come summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs also mentioned that the player has a €40 million release clause only available to Bayern Munich this summer.

“There remains some confusion over Zirkzee’s €40m summer release clause, but Bologna director Marco Di Vaio insists it is ‘only valid for Bayern’. A return to Bayern is unlikely but not impossible. Manchester United are the only Premier League club to date to begin any formative talks,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Ajax, who considered Zirkzee last summer, also retain an interest but will struggle to meet the asking price. They was never full consensus within the club to move for Zirkzee last year but his form now has led to some firmer support within the club.”

Zirkzee could be an upgrade on Anthony Martial for the Red Devils.

Red Devils not eyeing Lucas Bergvall

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Belgian wonderkid Lucas Bergvall, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old midfielder has caught the eye with Djurgarden’s youth ranks and recent reports have named the Red Devils as potential suitors.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt are the most prominent clubs in the race.

“Man Utd have also been linked previously with Lucas Bergvall, who is now being targeted by Barcelona. While all the top clubs in Europe have scouted Bergvall – I could mention 15 clubs – I’ve never been aware of negotiations with United. Barca and Eintracht Frankfurt are the two most concrete clubs in this race now, and I’m told Barcelona will push again in the next days,” wrote Romano.

With Casemiro and Christian Eriksen’s future up in the air, Bergvall could be an option for Manchester United to consider in the future.

Manchester United not offering Antony to Saudi clubs

Antony has failed to impress at Old Trafford

Manchester United are not planning to offload Antony to Saudi clubs this month, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian forward has been a disappointment this season, failing to register a goal or an assist from 22 appearances. His lack of impact in the final third has hurt the Red Devils, who have struggled to score goals this campaign. The situation has given rise to speculation regarding the 23-year-old’s future, with a move to the Middle East reportedly on the cards.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that there’s very little interest in the player’s services for now.

“Some fans have asked me about stories involving Antony being offered to Saudi clubs. We had similar reports about Brazil in the recent past, which were denied. Same with these ones. I’m not aware of United offering Antony to any other clubs, and don’t have concrete info on Antony leaving now. Let’s see if bids will come in the next weeks or in the summer, but it’s very quiet so far,” wrote Romano.

Antony arrived from Ajax in the summer of 2022 for a £86 million fee, as per Sky Sports. He has since scored just eight goals and provided three assists in 66 games for United.