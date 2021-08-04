Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils tipped to prioritize Erling Haaland transfer over Harry Kane move, club receive blow in Ruben Neves pursuit, and more - 3rd August 2021

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for the new season by traveling to Scotland for a three-day training camp. The Red Devils are scheduled to face Everton in their final pre-season friendly at Old Trafford on Saturday, before they kick-start the 2021-22 season against Leeds a week later. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping for a few more changes to his squad by then.

Manchester United are looking for reinforcements in midfield at the moment, while the Norwegian is also planning to send a few youngsters out on loan. The Red Devils could also be tempted to add a new striker this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 3 August 2021.

Manchester United tipped to prioritize Erling Haaland transfer over Harry Kane move

Harry Kane

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the Red Devils will skip the battle for Harry Kane’s signature and instead focus on securing Erling Haaland next summer. Kane’s future is the talk of the town at the moment after the Englishman failed to show up for pre-season training with Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City are leading the race for Kane’s signature, while Manchester United are also keeping a close watch on developments.

Harry Kane on the same position again today morning. He’s not showing up for Tottenham training as he wants to leave the club this summer - tense situation with Spurs board. ⚪️ #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick claimed Haaland would represent a better option than Kane for the Red Devils

“I think the profile of the player United are looking for – obviously Kane would be a huge signing, but I think maybe they are waiting for Erling Haaland,” said Chadwick.

“They’ve kept Edinson Cavani for another year and that could pave the way for Haaland to come in next summer – he’s a younger player, an incredible goal-scorer, and I think that’s the one that more fits the United mould more than Harry Kane,” Chadwick added.

Red Devils receive blow in Ruben Neves pursuit

Ruben Neves

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Ruben Neves. The Portuguese midfielder is reportedly a target for both the Red Devils and Arsenal this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Neves could be the final jigsaw of his midfield puzzle.

Ruben Neves admits he's "getting ideas" from new boss as he drops hint amid Man Utd transfer interest https://t.co/frCCXcFxPU pic.twitter.com/QdGKjDJv1v — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 3, 2021

However, the Portuguese has hinted that he could continue at Molineux beyond the summer. Speaking to Wolves TV, Neves showered praise on new Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Bruno Lage and claimed he was happy to team up with him, which could be a setback to Manchester United’s plans.

“He is a very good coach. I am really happy to work with him,” said Neves.

Sheffield United interested in loan deal for Manchester United youngster

James Garner (R)

Sheffield United are interested in securing a loan deal for James Garner this summer, according to The Sun. The Blades view the Englishman as a replacement for Sander Berge, who is being linked with a move to Arsenal. Garner was quite impressive while on loan last season with Watford and Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United are now hoping they can secure the 20-year-old’s services on loan this season. With a plethora of midfield talent at Old Trafford, the Red Devils might be planning to send Garner out on loan again to continue his development. However, the Blades could face competition from Nottingham Forest, who are expected to want Garner back.

