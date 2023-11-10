Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils unlikely to spend big in January; No decision on Jadon Sancho yet, and more - November 10, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their Premier League game against Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday (November 10). Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a damaging 4-3 defeat at Copenhagen in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to spend big in the winter transfer window. Elsewhere, the club are yet to take a decision on attacker Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 10, 2023:

Manchester United unlikely to spend big in January

Manchester United are unlikely to spend heavily on squad reinforcements in January, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Red Devils have suffered a disastrous start to the new campaign, losing nine of their opening 17 games across competitions. Urgent reforms are required, and the club are expected to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window.

However, Jones reckons fans won't get their wish in January. He told GIVEMESPORT that even a move for Nice defender Jean-Claire Todibo could be difficult to complete this winter.

“I know United fans won't want to hear this, but the chances of them spending a lot of money in January is not very high.

"I do think they will dip into the market. They have a need for a forward and a defender, but some of the names being linked recently are going to prove out of reach, and we have to be realistic," said Jones.

He continued:

"Even Jean-Clair Todibo, who they have been hot on for a while, is a very tough get. Firstly he's going to cost around £50 million, which I am told United won't pay in January, and secondly, his situation with Nice at the top of Ligue 1 means he will not be sold in January anyway.

"Also, some people seem to think the fact that Jim Ratcliffe being an owner there would make that deal easier, but I think the opposite. I think the scrutiny around that might make it more difficult.”

Todibo has been identified as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire, whose future at Manchester United remains up in the air.

No decision on Jadon Sancho yet, says Fabrizio Romano

Jadon Sancho is at daggers drawn with Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on Jadon Sancho, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward remains banished from the first team following a public rift with Ten Hag. The player is linked with an exit from the club ahead of the January transfer window.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that a move to Italy or Germany could help Sancho regain his mojo.

"There’s also still nothing happening with Jadon Sancho, even if he is likely to leave Old Trafford this January.

"I have no updates on specific clubs as of now. It’s too early, though my personal feeling is that he would benefit from a move abroad to try to get his career back on track," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"I think Sancho could be perfect for Italian and German clubs. He needs that kind of league to be back on track.

"Still, I don’t like making guesses about a player’s future, so we’ll have to wait a few more weeks, and then it should become clearer what the next step for Sancho will be.”

Sancho has been a disappointment since joining the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, registering 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.

Anthony Martial likely to leave, says journalist

Anthony Martial's future at Old Trafford remains undecided.

Anthony Martial's time at Manchester United could be coming to an end, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The French forward has dropped down the pecking order this season following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The 27-year-old has one goal and one assist in 14 appearances across competitions this season.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that there's very little interest in the Frenchman right now.

"Martial had a real opportunity against Newcastle to show that he could be a solution. He could be someone who chips in with goals. He could be someone who offers leadership. He could be someone who raises other people's standards.

"And unfortunately, he did none of that and hasn't shone in many of the minutes that he's got, not just across this season but also in the 30-odd games that he played last campaign," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Even though he scored six Premier League goals and nine in all competitions, he just looks a shadow of the player that we saw in 2019-2020, which was his best season for Manchester United.

"So it might be quite hard for Manchester United to find a big queue of suitors at this point, especially when you factor in the wages of the player. But it is fair to say that in 2024, if Martial's form doesn't improve, it's looking inevitable that he will leave."

Martial's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of the season, but there's an option for an additional year.