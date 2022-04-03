Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo; Harry Kane tipped to turn down move to Old Trafford, and more - 2 April 2022

Manchester United could only manage a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League. The result sees interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards fall further behind Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the top-four race.

Meanwhile, Jaap Stam has urged the Red Devils to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Paddy Kenny believes Harry Kane could turn down a move to Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 2nd April 2022:

Jaap Stam urges Manchester United to build team around Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo missed the game against Leicester City due to illness.

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has urged his former side to build a team around Cristiano Ronaldo. The Old Trafford outfit are all set to appoint a new manager this summer, who could make significant changes to the squad. Ronaldo is one of the players whose future is up in the air.

However, Stam believes the Red Devils should centre their rebuilding around Ronaldo. Speaking to Betting Expert, as relayed by The Mirror, the Dutchman also named Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba as the players who should stay, saying:

“Well, the midfield of course, and the defence is very important. When you’re looking at the squad now, there are a few players I think you work around in building your team. That’s Cristiano, if you want to keep him. I think Bruno as well, in the midfield. I would keep Pogba, also there is a big discussion, but I think you need to use him in a certain way because I like him as a player and what he can bring,” said Stam.

He continued:

“These are three players that I’m thinking okay if you can use them then you need to work the team around them and try to create the team around them so you can play very nice and attractive football."

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 18 goals this season across competitions.

Paddy Kenny backs Harry Kane to turn down Old Trafford move

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny believes Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could turn down an offer to join Manchester United this summer. The English striker’s future is up in the air, and the Red Devils remain interested in him.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that a move to Old Trafford could be risky for Kane.

“Harry Kane wants trophies; it’s that simple. Man United are not in a position to win trophies. They could throw all the money in the world at him; they probably will; it’s not happening. The only clubs who are guaranteed to win trophies are Liverpool and Man City,” said Kenny.

He continued:

“He won’t go to Liverpool, and I don’t know if Man City are still interested. I think the time for a big move has passed. Man United are probably five really good years away from being up there with City and Liverpool. Kane probably only has five years left at the top, top level, so it would be a huge risk for him. I just don’t see it."

Kane has scored 22 times across competitions this season.

Paul Merson questions decision to extend Bruno Fernandes contract

Bruno Fernandes will stay at Old Trafford till 2026.

Arsenal legend Paul Merson is not impressed with Manchester United’s decision to extend Bruno Fernandes’ contract. The Portuguese signed an extension with the Red Devils that will keep him at the club till 2026, with an option for an additional year.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "A manager comes in and he might not like Fernandes, might not like all the throwing the hands up and moaning. I can't believe what's happening."



Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United gave Bruno Fernandes a new 4-year contract before appointing their new manager 🗣 "A manager comes in and he might not like Fernandes, might not like all the throwing the hands up and moaning. I can't believe what's happening." Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United gave Bruno Fernandes a new 4-year contract before appointing their new manager https://t.co/5KfsuzKlCo

However, in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson pointed out that Fernandes might not feature in the incoming manager’s plans, saying:

“Bruno Fernandes' contract situation is an interesting one and pretty much sums up where Manchester United are as a club at the moment. I'm not saying he's a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but how can they give someone a five-year contract when they haven't even got a permanent manager? What if a new manager comes in and doesn't quite fancy Fernandes, because there's every chance coaches won't like the way he throws his hands up in frustration or his style of play."

He continued:

“He's a good player, and I like him, but he hasn't set the world alight at Manchester United this season. I just find it a bit strange that they've given a massive long-term contract to a player when they haven't sorted out their managerial dilemma; it's a big call by the club."

Fernandes has bagged 49 goals and 39 assists in 118 games across competitions, including nine goals and 14 assists this season.

