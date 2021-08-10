Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Harry Kane to win the Premier League, club receive blow in pursuit of English fullback, and more - 9th August 2021

Manchester United have stepped up their preparations for the new season by welcoming Jadon Sancho to training on Monday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also optimistic about having Raphael Varane registered in time for the weekend’s game against Leeds United.

The Red Devils are attempting to complete a few more deals before the end of this month. The Premier League giants are expected to dive into the market for a full-back in the coming days and reinforcements in other areas of the park cannot be ruled out either.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 9 August 2021.

Manchester United urged to sign Harry Kane to win the Premier League

Harry Redknapp has urged Manchester United to steal Harry Kane from right under the noses of Manchester City. The former Tottenham Hotspur manager believes the title race will be over if City secure Kane. The Premier League champions are hot on the heels of the English striker, with Kane eager to cut ties with Spurs this season.

Manchester United are not looking for a striker this summer but Redknapp has advised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bring Kane to Old Trafford.

“If I was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I would definitely try and nick Harry because, for sure, that would make all the difference. What a message that would send out if United could take him off City. That would give them a real chance of being champions,” said Redknapp.

Redknapp also pointed out that Kane’s arrival would create a formidable Manchester United attack with the capacity to win the Premier League.

“Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, bags of pace. Jadon Sancho has come in, so they could be a team who could be up there pushing. And if they got Harry Kane, they would be very close,” said Redknapp.

Red Devils receive blow in pursuit of English full-back

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Kieran Trippier, according to The Express. The Red Devils are preparing to offload Diogo Dalot to make space for the Englishman in the squad.

AC Milan were interested in the Portuguese but turned away after the Premier League giants asked for a €4m loan fee. Instead, the Rossoneri are close to completing a move for AS Roma’s Alessandro Florenzi.

That would mean Dalot is set to stay at Old Trafford at the moment and would most certainly end Manchester United’s chances of securing Trippier this summer.

Manchester United striker reveals future plans

Edinson Cavani has hinted that his upcoming season with Manchester United could be the swansong of his club career. The Uruguayan was pivotal to the Red Devils last season and has extended his stay by a year this summer.

Cavani also revealed that he has contemplated retirement and that he aims to represent Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup before hanging up his boots.

“I thought about retiring and going back to Uruguay to live out in the country instead of ­travelling and playing football. In football terms, my dream is to reach the World Cup in Qatar, then step aside and dedicate myself more to my family, my people, my things. We are now in the last dance,” said Cavani.

