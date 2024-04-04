Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Evan Ferguson; club eyeing Max Kilman, and more - April 4, 2024

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4, to face Chelsea in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be desperate to pick up a win after dropping points against Brentford last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson. Elsewhere, the English giants have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Max Kilman.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 4, 2024:

Manchester United want Evan Ferguson, says journalist

Evan Ferguson has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United could move for Evan Ferguson this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Irish forward is one of the rising stars in the Premier League, but he's experiencing a subdued season with Brighton & Hove Albion. However, that hasn't stopped clubs from sniffing around, with the Red Devils also among his suitors.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that the Old Trafford outfit could offer £70-80 million for the 19-year-old.

“I think that from Manchester United’s point of view, they wouldn't be starting anywhere near £100 million if they proceed with Evan Ferguson, it would probably be more in the region of £70 to £80 million, which I suppose is relatively close to the package that they ended up paying for Rasmus Hojlund," said Jacobs.

Jacobs added that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to pay a considerable fee for young talents, as he sees it as an investment.

“And what's interesting about Ratcliffe is that he doesn't plan on looking at numbers only in terms of whether they're high or low.

"With younger profiles, he'll very much see a higher fee as an investment, not an expense, because the player will have longevity at the football club over several seasons, but more importantly, the wages by Manchester United standards might be comparatively low," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So Ratcliffe is prepared should Manchester United be able to,under financial fair play and profit and sustainability rules, pay these big fees, providing he gets value and longevity from the player. And I think that Evan Ferguson does tick that box.”

Ferguson has appeared 36 times across competitions for the Seagulls, scoring six goals and setting up two.

Red Devils eyeing Max Kilman

Max Kilman has turned heads at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Max Kilman, according to The Times. The English centre-back has enjoyed a decent season with Wolverhampton Wanderers, registering 36 appearances across competitions. The Red Devils are looking for midfield reinforcements this summer,amid the uncertain future of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane.

The defence remains an area of concern for Erik ten Hag, and the Dutch manager wants to sort out the issue before the start of the new campaign. The club have been linked with multiple candidates for the job, and Kilman is the latest name doing the rounds.

The Wolves captain is proven in the Premier League and could be a decent addition to Ten Hag's team. The 26-year-old is tied to the Midlands club till 2028, so prising him away won't be easy.

Journalist backs Joselu to join Manchester United

Joselu has been a superb squad option for Real Madrid this season.

Joselu could be open to a move to Manchester United, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Spanish striker has done well on loan to Real Madrid from Espanyol and is expected to sign a permanent deal at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Joselu recently turned down a move to Old Trafford, but Jones has refuted those claims.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist added that the 34-year-old could consider a move if the Red Devils came calling.

“So Joselu has a good mix of being a player without a huge price valuation and without huge ego, but he has got big experience in terms of club competitions and also being competitive as an individual within that Real Madrid team, but also in terms of going for trophies," said Jones.

He continued:

“As a loan signing, I think he’s been a pretty good addition and I think he’s probably of the profile United will be seeking out in the summer. But if he’s got the chance to stay at Madrid, of course he is going to do that.

"He’s settled there, they are a better team than United, it would make sense. But I wouldn’t say he’s snubbing United because if they truly did try to sign him and his time at Madrid ends, I bet he would suddenly be interested."

Joselu has scored 13 goals and set up three in 39 outings across competitions for Los Blancos this season.