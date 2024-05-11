Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Frenkie de Jong; Erik ten Hag backed to stay, and more - May 11, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their Premier League game against Arsenal on Sunday, May 12. Erik ten Hag's team are in poor form - winning once in seven league games - and need a turnaround against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have retained their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, Ten Hag has been backed to stay with the English giants beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 11, 2024:

Manchester United want Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong

Erik ten Hag remains keen to take Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder continues to be a key figure for Barcelona, but his contract with the club expires in 2026. The Blaugrana have already placed an extension offer on the table for him to consider, but the player hasn't responded yet.

Manchester United are attentive to the situation as they prepare to improve their squad ahead of the summer. Ten Hag has wanted De Jong at Old Trafford for a while and is pushing to get a deal done this year.

The Dutch manager believes that his compatriot could transform the club's fortunes. Barcelona could consider De Jong's departure if he continues to stall an extension.

Erik ten Hag backed to stay by former agent

Manchester United are unlikely to sack Erik ten Hag this summer, according to former super agent Jon Smith.

The Dutch manager is under pressure at Old Trafford following a poor campaign. Multiple reports have backed the Red Devils to seek a managerial change in the summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Smith said that the lack of a proper replacement could make Ten Hag safe for now.

“If I’m Sir Jim Ratcliffe, I’m looking at the managerial situation with the first-team and thinking ‘okay, where do we go with this appointment? It has to be superb and I’m looking around looking for Mr. Superb and I’m struggling to find him,’” wrote Smith.

He continued:

“Then, given that it’s going to cost a lot of money to get rid of Erik ten Hag and reinvest in the squad anyway, it’s tempting to believe that Sir Jim could quite possibly decide to work with the Dutchman because he knows the team and he knows the squad."

He concluded:

“If, in a few months time, he still can’t do it, then United will regroup again. After all, the development of the squad is going to take 4-5 years regardless.

"There is, evidently in my head, a school of thought where ten Hag stays and United start rebuilding under him.”

A defeat against Arsenal on Sunday, though, could force Manchester United to consider the Dutchman's future.

Former player advises Michael Olise against Old Trafford move

Michael Olise

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has advised Michael Olise against joining Manchester United.

The French forward has been in inspired form for Crystal Palace this season, scoring nine goals and setting up four in 17 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that his efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, though, Hutchison added that joining the Red Devils could harm the player's development.

“I think if you are giving Michael Olise any advice whatsoever, choose your manager, not the club. Robbo (Paul Robinson) mentioned Man United, I think that would be the worst move for him. I think he would just get lost,” said Hutchison.

He continued:

“I think he would get lost at Man United, a team with poor players and he might end up playing poorly, whereas if you go somewhere for the manager, i.e. someone like play under Pep, he is going to make you better, he is going to put you in the right scenario, he is going to put you in the right position, he is going to improve you as a player, and then you will see him kick on because you can see the talent. He is so graceful. He is a fantastic young player to watch.”

The Reds reportedly have their eyes on the 22-year-old as well, as per reports.