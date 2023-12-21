Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Jean-Clair Todibo; Sofyan Amrabat unlikely to stay, and more - December 21, 2023

Manchester United lock horns with West Ham United on Saturday (December 23) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are seventh in the league after 17 games, six behind Manchester City in fourth.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Jean-Clair Todibo in January. Elsewhere, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to be offered a permanent stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 21, 2023:

Manchester United want Jean-Clair Todibo

Jean-Clair Todibo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain hot on the heels of Jean-Clair Todibo, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are looking for defensive reinforcements this winter following a poor showing at the back this season. The uncertainties surrounding Rafael Varane’s future has also prompted the club to look for answers in the transfer market.

Ten Hag has identified Todibo as an option for the role. The French defender has been in inspired form for Nice this season, registering nine clean sheets in 14 games in the league.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tottenham Hotspur have initiated contact to sign the 23-year-old in January.

"From what I understand, Tottenham have started conversations to sign Todibo in January. They will 100% sign a new centre-back in January, and there are other names also on their list, but Todibo is one of them,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“In the last seven days, Tottenham spoke to Todibo’s camp, and also to Nice, as they seek to understand the conditions of the deal.

"Spurs want Todibo, but the timing will be important – they don’t want to spend the whole month negotiating this deal with Nice, so the conversation is ongoing but they have other options as well.”

Romano added that Manchester United have an advantage in the race due to the presence of potential new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who also owns Nice.

“Let me mention once again that Todibo remains on the list at Manchester United. The INEOS group own Nice and are set to purchase a 25% stake in Man United, and so they are pushing for Todibo to arrive at Old Trafford," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"So, United and Tottenham are both in the race, and it could still be open to other clubs as well because nothing has been decided yet.

"For sure, I wouldn’t rule United out because it still looks like an open race. In terms of Todibo’s fee, it’s not completely clear yet, but I would expect him to cost somewhere in the region of €45m.”

Todibo’s contract with the French side runs till 2027.

Sofyan Amrabat unlikely to stay

Sofyan Amrabat has struggled to impress at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat is unlikely to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season, according to The Sun.

The Moroccan midfielder joined Manchester United this summer on loan from Fiorentina but has failed to live up to expectations. Amrabat has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Red Devils, starting 12.

However, he's no longer a guaranteed starter. Amrabat lit up the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Morocco, helping his nation reach the semifinals. However, he has struggled to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Kobbie Mainoo’s emergence could also end any chances of Amrabat's permanent stay at Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo has saved Red Devils £60-70 million

Kobbie Mainoo (centre) is the next big thing to emerge out of Old Trafford.

Kobbie Mainoo has saved Manchester United at least £60-70 million, according to former player Tom Cleverley.

The 18-year-old rose through the ranks at Old Trafford, broke into the first team this campaign and has been sensational. Mainoo has shown maturity and composure beyond his years and is already tipped to have a great future ahead.

Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Cleverley also praised Ten Hag’s management of the teenager.

"The biggest positive, not just from the Liverpool game, has been the emergence of Mainoo.

"He looks very assured, very calm and composed on the ball and a good decision maker. He keeps on impressing; it’s always nice when you don’t have to spend £60-70m on a player because he’s on your books already," said Cleverley

He continued:

"I think (Erik ten Hag) has managed him well. He had a great game at Goodison, and, then, he took him out of the limelight. We can’t expect too much from him too soon. But this has been a great start to his career.”

Mainoo picked up an ankle injury in pre-season and returned to action in November. He has since appeared five times across competitions for the senior side, starting thrice.