Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Joao Neves, club not eyeing Julian Nagelsmann, and more - April 16, 2024

Manchester United will next turn their attention to the FA Cup, which remains their only hope for silverware this season. Erik ten Hag's team will face Coventry City at Wembley on Sunday in the semifinal of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Joao Neves. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are not eyeing Julian Nagelsmann for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 16, 2024.

Manchester United want Joao Neves

Joao Neves has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Joao Neves, according to Record. The Red Devils are expected to enter the market for a new midfielder this summer amid Casemiro's poor form. The Brazilian midfielder has been a disappointment this season and the team have suffered due to his prolonged lack of form. A new defensive midfielder is fast becoming a priority for Erik ten Hag and Neves has reportedly been identified as an option.

Neves has been outstanding for Benfica this season, registering three goals and two assists from 50 outings across competitions. The Premier League giants are convinced he can be the ideal successor for Casemiro at Old Trafford. The 19-year-old is highly rated at the Portuguese club and has a €120m release clause in his contract.

Red Devils not eyeing Julian Nagelsmann, says journalist

Julian Nagelsmann could take up a new job this summer

Manchester United are unlikely to move for Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Red Devils could consider a replacement for Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman's struggles this season. Recent reports have named Nagelsmann as a candidate for the hot seat at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that the German manager is not the frontrunner for the job.

"It’s no surprise that Nagelsmann is linked with Manchester United because he is being linked with most other jobs that are coming up or might come up. But, more than that, there has been a stage within the ownership where they have been having such deep assessment of the current situation with Erik ten Hag that options of other managers will be discussed and have been discussed," said Jones.

He continued:

"It is really just part of the process, considering the future and situations that might crop up. I don’t genuinely feel that Nagelsmann has huge support and I don’t think Manchester United are going to go chasing him right now, but I can believe that somewhere in this process he is being talked about."

The Premier League giants have also been linked to former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julian Lopetegui.

Multiple clubs want Mason Greenwood, says Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood could leave Old Trafford this summer

Mason Greenwood is not short of options ahead of the summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Manchester United forward is currently on loan at Getafe, and has caught the eye with his performances. The 22-year-old has registered eight goals and five assists from 29 games across competition, prompting talk of a possible reintegration into the Red Devils squad.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that the Premier League giants are likely to cash in on Greenwood this summer.

“Other outgoings will also need to be resolved, such as Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. For the latter, I’m still told that the idea is for Greenwood to be sold, for the club to cash in on him,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“Despite reports, I don’t have anything on Lazio and Greenwood so far. Many clubs are monitoring him but all waiting to understand Man United’s final position. Lazio asked for Greenwood on Deadline Day last summer but it was always Getafe leading the race from what I heard."

Greenwood's contract with Manchester United expires next summer.

