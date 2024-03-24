Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Leicester City star, club plan Scott McTominay stay, and more - March 24, 2024

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League next weekend, when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league after 29 games and need a win to continue their pursuit of a top-four finish. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on a Leicester City midfielder. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are planning to keep Scott McTominay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 24, 2024.

Manchester United want Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The English midfielder has earned rave reviews with Leicester City this season, registering 10 goals and 13 assists from 41 outings across competitions. His efforts have earned him admirers at Old Trafford, with a new midfielder at the top of the club's agenda for the summer.

With Christian Eriksen and Sofyan Amrabat likely to depart, Erik ten Hag is likely to turn to the market for a solution. Dewsbury-Hall has emerged as an option and could be available for just £25 million this summer if the Foxes fail to earn promotion to the Premier League.

However, if Leicester manage to return to the top tier of English football, the Red Devils may have to pay around £40 million to get their man. Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion also have their eyes on the 25-year-old.

Red Devils plan Scott McTominay stay

Scott McTominay is likely to continue his stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United are willing to hand Scott McTominay a new deal, according to The Daily Star. The Scottish midfielder's contract with the Red Devils runs until 2025 and speculation is ripe regarding his next move. McTominay is no longer the first choice under Erik ten Hag and has struggled for game time this season.

However, he has still managed nine goals and three assists from 34 outings across competitions. His efforts have apparently pleased new owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is pushing for his renewal. Manchester United have a one-year extension option in the contract, so there's no rush to tie him down to a new contract just yet.

Manchester United not considering Erik ten Hag exit

Manchester United are not planning to sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Dutch manager has struggled to impress this season, despite investing heavily in the squad since taking charge at Old Trafford in 2022. The Red Devils are sixth in the league table after 29 games, nine points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs insisted that the Premier League giants plan to review Ten Hag's position at the end of the campaign.

“My understanding is that there's no first-choice candidate to replace ten Hag. I've said many times that the plan is to review ten Hag at the end of the season, but there's still no indication that he will definitely depart. This is because INEOS are not doing things backwards. They're making executive changes first. They're reviewing every department, a process Sir Dave Brailsford has led and continues to do so," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"Then, they'll decide in what direction they want to head. When you're in Manchester United's position, and the same goes for Chelsea, you have to simultaneously back your existing manager without giving categorical guarantees that he's staying and consider a succession plan.

"Ten Hag understands that the job is there for him to earn and continue. But at the same time, it's normal for a club to look at a list of candidates.”

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui and Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel are among the names currently linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.