Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Mikel Merino; club eyeing Leny Yoro, and more - March 12, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 27 games, eight points behind Aston Villa in fourth. Erik ten Hag's team next face Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, March 17.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have set their sights on Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are among the clubs interested in Lille defender Leny Yoro.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories from March 12, 2024.

Manchester United want Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Mikel Merino, according to COPE Sports.The Red Devils are looking to improve their midfield this summer, with new minority owners INEOS likely to revamp the squad.

Christian Eriksen isn't expected to hang around, while Sofyan Amrabat has failed to convince so far. There are also concerns about Casemiro, who has looked his age lately.

The Premier League giants want to freshen up things in the middle of the park and have set their sights on Merino. The Spaniard has been outstanding for Real Sociedad this season, registering six goals and five assists in 36 outings across competitions.

He has a €60 million release clause in his deal but could be available for a reduced fee, as his contract expires in 2025. However, Manchester United face competition from Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Juventus for the 27-year-old.

Red Devils eyeing Leny Yoro

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Leny Yoro, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender has been a revelation for Lille this season, appearing 33 times across competitions. His efforts have caused a stir at Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag planning to add more steel to his backline this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 18-year-old.

"Leny Yoro is one of the most exciting talents who could be on the market this summer, and there have been fresh stories about Manchester United trying to win the race for the young Lille defender’s signature.

"For now, my understanding is that there will be many clubs in the race. For sure Real Madrid are there, same for Paris Saint-Germain," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Man United have sent scouts to follow him but at the moment, no more movement as still waiting for new board to decide for summer transfer window plans.

"It’s also important to note that Yoro will not be cheap for sure, but the final price is not clear yet as Lille president Olivier Letang will decide that around May.”

The Frenchman's contract with Lille runs till 2025, but he's expected to cost a hefty fee this year.

Manchester United interested in Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at Old Trafford.

United are planning to move for Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season, according to Manchester Evening News.

The English defender has been a rock at the back for Everton this season, appearing 31 times across competitions. All of them have been starts, signifying his rising status at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils have suffered with an underperforming backline this season and a new centre-back is a priority. Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are staring at uncertain futures, so Ten Hag would ideally like a new face to partner Lisandro Martinez at the back.

Branthwaite is proven in the Premier League and has all the attributes to succeed at Old Trafford. Given Everton's poor financial situation, Manchester United could secure the 21-year-old for a reduced fee.