Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Rafael Leao, club not in Joao Gomes talks, and more - April 11, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to face Bournemouth in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (April 13). Erik ten Hag's men cannot afford to drop points against the Cherries as they fight to secure a top four place in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Rafael Leao. Elsewhere, the English giants are not in talks to sign Joao Gomes this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from April 11, 2024.

Manchester United want Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United have set their sights on Rafael Leao, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils are planning to sign attacking reinforcements this summer, with Anthony Martial set to leave. There are also doubts regarding the futures of Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri, Antony, and Marcus Rashford. Erik ten Hag wants to rope in Leao to address the situation but will face competition from Arsenal for the 24-year-old.

The Portuguese forward has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, registering 12 goals and 12 assists from 38 outings across competitions. His efforts have convinced the Old Trafford outfit, who have apparently identified Leao as a priority target for the summer. However, the Rossoneri reportedly want £124m to let Leao go, which could pose a problem for Manchester United.

Red Devils not in Joao Gomes talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Joao Gomes has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Joao Gomes this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Erik ten Hag is in the market for a new midfielder, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to leave the club. Gomes has caught the eye with Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, registering two goals and one assist from 31 outings across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal are also hot on the heels of the 23-year-old ahead of the summer.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said the Red Devils are yet to decide their targets for the summer.

“Another player being linked with Arsenal by some outlets is Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes. Of course it’s normal to see stories like this, and we only recently also saw rumours about Manchester United wanting the Brazil international. My understanding remains that there’s still nothing concrete for Gomes at the moment," said Romano.

He continued:

"Every week there’s a new team being linked in the media, almost all of them… he’s being scouted by a number of top clubs as I’ve mentioned before, but nothing has entered into concrete stages yet. With United and Gomes, we’ll have to see what they decide to do in midfield this summer, and much of that should become clearer once they have their new directors and structure in place and decide their strategy for the next transfer window.”

The Old Trafford outfit also have their eyes on Benfica starlet Joao Neves, according to reports.

Roberto De Zerbi backed to succeed at Old Trafford by former player

Roberto De Zerbi could be on the move this summer

Former Manchester United forward Alan Brazil has backed Roberto De Zerbi to be a hit at Old Trafford. The Italian manager has transformed Brighton & Hove Albion since taking charge in 2022 and has been linked with the Red Devils recently. With Erik ten Hag struggling to impress, De Zerbi has been named among the candidates for the job, along with former Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

However, speaking to talkSPORT, Brazil insisted that Potter won't be a good choice for his former side.

“No. I don’t think he (Graham Potter) would be a good fit for Manchester United because I think he’ll need to go somewhere else after the disappointment at Chelsea. I don’t think he’ll come into the running for Manchester United because I don’t think it’s a good look for them taking a manager who’s been sacked at Chelsea. De Zerbi, I think he could do a job there,” said Brazil.

De Zerbi also has admirers at Barcelona, who will be looking for Xavi's replacement this summer.