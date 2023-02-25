Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Rasmus Hojlund; club backed to target Jonathan David, and more - February 24, 2023

Manchester United registered a superb 2-1 win over Barcelona at Old Trafford on Thursday to progress to the UEFA Europa League Round of 16. The Blaugrana took the lead through a Robert Lewandowksi penalty, but second-half goals from Fred and Antony helped Erik ten Hag’s team register a memorable win at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils want Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, journalist Jonathan Johnson has backed the club to sign Jonathan David. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 24, 2023:

Manchester United want Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have entered the race for Rasmus Hojlund, according to Tipsbladet via The Real Champs.

The Danish striker has earned plaudits for his performances with Atalanta this season. The 20-year-old has registered seven goals and two assists in 21 games for the Serie A giants across competitions, forcing clubs around the continent to take note.

Haaland 🤝🏽 Hojlund.

Hojlund is already being compared with Erling Haaland and has admirers at Real Madrid too.

However, Los Blancos face competition from the Red Devils for the player’s signature. Ten Hag remains keen to sign a new striker this summer. With Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst expected to leave, Hojlund could help the Dutch manager usher in a new era at Old Trafford.

Red Devils backed to target Jonathan David

Jonathan David could be on the move this summer.

Jonathan Johnson has backed Manchester United to move for Jonathan David this summer.

Ten Hag is expected to dive into the market for a new No. 9 to become the focal point of his attack. David has been quite impressive for Lille recently and could be an option for the Dutchman.

Fabrizio Romano



They are looking at solutions internally, but it seems difficult as very expensive one.



David, top scorer in Ligue1: 15 goals in 23 games. Leipzig, among other clubs, are heavily interested in Jonathan David — he’s a top target as being able to play as a target ST & 2nd ST.They are looking at solutions internally, but it seems difficult as very expensive one.David, top scorer in Ligue1: 15 goals in 23 games. Leipzig, among other clubs, are heavily interested in Jonathan David — he’s a top target as being able to play as a target ST & 2nd ST. 🇨🇦They are looking at solutions internally, but it seems difficult as very expensive one. David, top scorer in Ligue1: 15 goals in 23 games. https://t.co/WRGW6p9Cqc

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that David is likely to leave the Ligue 1 side this summer.

“Jonathan David is somebody who I expect to be on the move this summer, and it’s a bit of a surprise that he hasn’t already moved on. I know that that was certainly the intention of the club, the player and his entourage last summer, when he was linked with some big clubs, but it never materialised,” wrote Johnson.

However, Johnson added that the Red Devils will be wary of David’s lack of consistency.

“I think the major question with regards to Manchester United and Jonathan David would be regarding that consistency,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“We’re seeing them linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen, and I don’t think we can completely exclude him from that discussion as well, but I think clubs like Unitednand Bayern Munich who have also been linked in the past, will be looking for that consistency from him after his form tailed off a bit last season. Still, I think there will be interesting options available to him this summer.”

David has appeared 26 times across competitions this season for Lille, scoring 17 goals and setting up four.

Stan Collymore praises Erik ten Hag

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has said that Ten Hag has won him over. The Dutchman has got Manchester United firing on all cylinders this season. The Red Devils are fighting on four fronts under Ten Hag, who enjoyed a great night against Barcelona in midweek.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore hailed the Dutchman’s decisions against the Blaugrana.

“I have officially joined the Erik Ten Hag fan club. I thought his decisions against Barcelona in the Europa League second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night were brilliant. He displayed exactly what you look for in a coach. He showed the ability to be proactive in his decision-making,” said Collymore.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"We love to face hostile atmospheres, to face big opponents... and keep them quiet". Erik ten Hag on his ideas for Manchester United: "I like dynamic football. I don't want boring football - I like football that entertains people, playing with speed", via @MiguelDelaney "We love to face hostile atmospheres, to face big opponents... and keep them quiet". Erik ten Hag on his ideas for Manchester United: "I like dynamic football. I don't want boring football - I like football that entertains people, playing with speed", via @MiguelDelaney 🔴 #MUFC"We love to face hostile atmospheres, to face big opponents... and keep them quiet". https://t.co/wUAfJhMEKP

Collymore went on to detail the difference between Ten Hag and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

“I just feel like there is a ruthlessness about Ten Hag that Arteta doesn’t have. I’m not disputing the good work Arteta has done at Arsenal, but I’m really enjoying the way Ten Hag has dealt with a lot of adversity early on and come out the other side and made average players good, good players great and great players genius,” said Collymore.

The Red Devils next face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday (February 26).

