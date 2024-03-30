Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Theo Hernandez; Ten Hag unfazed by rumours, and more - March 30, 2024

Manchester United travel to the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, March 31, to face Brentford in the Premier League. The Red Devils will be aiming for three points to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the English giants have set their sights on AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez. Elsewhere, United manager Erik ten Hag isn't affected by rumours surrounding his future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 30, 2024:

Manchester United want Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have set their sights on Theo Hernandez, according to Fichajes.

The French left-back has been in fine form for AC Milan this season, registering five goals and 10 assists in 38 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag on the hunt for a new left-back.

The Red Devils have suffered due to Luke Shaw's injury woes this season. Tyrell Malacia, his backup, has spent months at the treatment table and is yet to kick a ball this campaign.

Ten Hag wants to sort the issue before the start of the new campaign and has zeroed in on Hernandez. Manchester United are willing to pay up to £51 million for the 26-year-old, whose contract with the Rossoneri expires in 2026.

Erik Ten Hag unfazed by exit rumours

Erik ten Hag has said that he remains unconcerned by rumours surrounding his future.

The Dutch manager's position at Manchester United is under threat following a rather poor season. There have been reports that Ten Hag could lose his job in the summer, with multiple candidates names as his possible replacement.

However, speaking to the press as cited by The Independent, Ten Hag pointed out that such rumours are part and parcel of managing the Red Devils.

“You know when you are working at Man United there will always be noise, rumours around the club, the manager, the players, whatever. There will always (an) issue – you like it, to talk about.

"Of course we have different interests, but we are not focusing on that. We are focusing on the process, we are focusing on the team to play better, to improve the way of play, so I don’t care about (it),” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“I was trainer at Ajax. Similar. You get used to it, so we don’t care. Players don’t care, I don’t care. We are together in the boat, and we know we have to perform and get the right results.”

England manager Gareth Southgate is the latest name to be linked with the hot seat at Old Trafford.

West Ham United advised to sign Harry Maguire by former player

Harry Maguire (left)'s future remains up in the air.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie reckons Harry Maguire could move to the London Stadium in the summer.

The English defender's future at Manchester United remains up in the air. The Red Devils are planning defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite are among the names reportedly under consideration.

The Hammers reportedly agreed to a £30 million deal with Manchester United last summer for Maguire, only for the player to turn down a move. The 31-year-old's decision has been vindicated, as he has enjoyed an impressive turnaround this season. However, his future hangs in the balance, with the club apparently willing to let him go.

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that Magurie would be an upgrade on the current options at the back for West Ham.

“I think he’s done well this season and he’s better than what West Ham currently have. I wanted him to come last summer. I think West Ham would be a great club for him and a brilliant move – I really like him and it very likely could happen.

"I think a move from Man United would rebuild Maguire’s confidence. Sometimes the Man United jersey can be a bit heavy on some people,” said McAvennie.

Maguire has appeared 24 times across competitions for the Red Devils this campaign and has even been selected ahead of Raphael Varane when fit.