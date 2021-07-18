Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want two more signings after Raphael Varane deal, club offered chance to sign Brazilian ace, and more - 17th July 2021

Manchester United are working with fierce efficiency this summer as they aim to get back among European elites next season. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho, who joined Borussia Dortmund earlier this month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also strengthened the goalkeeping department by adding Tom Heaton to his kitty.

Manchester United are not planning to take a break and already have their next targets lined up. The Red Devils are attempting to bolster their midfield as well as their backline this summer, while Solskjaer could add more firepower to his attack before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 17 July 2021.

Manchester United want two more signings after Raphael Varane deal

Manchester United are planning for two more signings after securing the services of Raphael Varane, according to The Express. The Red Devils are very close to securing the Real Madrid star, but their transfer activity is not expected to stop there. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to close the gap between his team and Manchester City and is set to go all-out this summer. The Norwegian wants to secure his targets as early as possible, to help the newcomers integrate faster into the new team.

Manchester United are working to secure the services of Kieran Trippier, who could make the move to Old Trafford soon. The Englishman is in the final year of his contract and is desperate to join the Red Devils, although completing the move could require substantial patience. Solskjaer also wants a defensive midfielder, with Declan Rice among the targets currently being monitored by the Premier League giants.

Red Devils offered chance to sign Brazilian ace

Manchester United have been offered the chance to secure the services of Vinicius Junior, according to Caught Offside via the Mirror. Real Madrid have suggested the move as part of negotiations for Raphael Varane. Los Blancos are planning to raise funds to finance a move for Kylian Mbappe and the La Liga giants will need to sell another player after offloading Varane to make it work. It now appears that Real Madrid are ready to bid adieu to the Brazilian.

Manchester United reportedly are 'Being offered the chance' to sign Real Madrid’s Vinícius Jr. for £68.5M during negotiations for Raphaël Varane as Madrid try to fund a move for Kylian Mbappe. A loan deal for Vinicius Jr. to Utd more likely [@TomHopkinson - Mirror] via @mufcMPB — That's Football! (@ThatsFootballTV) July 17, 2021

Los Blancos have put a £68.5m price tag on Vinicius and even though Manchester United are interested in the player, they are unwilling to pay that amount for him. A loan deal with an option to buy could be a solution for the situation.

David de Gea makes early return to Manchester United training

David de Gea has made an early return to Manchester United’s pre-season preparations in a bid to fight for his position in the team, Football365 reports. The Spaniard was part of his nation’s squad at Euro 2020 but did not play a single minute in the tournament. De Gea has now joined up with the Red Devils squad two weeks ahead of schedule.

David de Gea has returned to training two weeks early, as he attempts to reclaim his starting goalkeeper role over Dean Henderson. [Star] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 17, 2021

There’s a tussle between the Spaniard and Dean Henderson for the number one spot in Manchester United's starting eleven and De Gea appears determined to seal his place in the team ahead of the new season.

