Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Wolves star; club eyeing Kieran McKenna, and more - May 21, 2024

Manchester United have the chance to register a blockbuster end to their dismal season when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final. The two local rivals will lock horns at Wembley on Saturday, May 25, in a repeat of last season's title match, which City won 2-1.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are considering Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 21, 2024:

Manchester United want Rayan Ait-Nouri

Manchester United are keen to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to Jeunes Footeux.

The Algerian left-back has caught the eye with his efforts for Wolverhampton Wanderers recently. This season, the 22-year-old has appeared 38 times across competitions, registering three goals and two assists. The Red Devils has suffered this season due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia and want to address the position before the new campaign.

The report adds that the Premier League giants also have their eyes on Bradley Locko. The Frenchman has been very impressive for Brest this season and could be available for €20 million.

However, it appears that Manchester United would prefer a move for Alt-Nouri if possible. The Algerian is under contract with the Midlands club till 2026, so prising him away could be a costly affair.

Red Devils eyeing Kieran McKenna, says journalist

Manchester United have identified former coach Kieran McKenna as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder first caught the eye as the manager of the Under-18 team at Old Trafford. He was eventually promoted to then manager Jose Mourinhi's team in 2018.

McKenna left the Red Devils in 2021 and took charge at Ipswich Town, who were in League One, in December that year. He helped them earn promotion to the Premier League this year and is now a sought-after man ahead of the summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Nixon said that Brighton & Hove Albion also have their eyes on McKenna.

"Wanted man Kieran McKenna’s transfer fee has gone up to £6 million since Ipswich Town made the Premier League.

"But that should not stop Brighton and even old club Manchester United from making a serious bid for him. McKenna was valued at £4 million in the Championship but that figure rose on promotion to the top flight,” said Nixon.

He continued:

“Brighton have admired McKenna for six months and he has always been top of the list if and when Roberto de Zerbi left. But the Seagulls may have to swoop fast as United are interested in their former coach as they seek possible replacements for Erik Ten Hag.”

McKenna is under contract with Ipswich Town till 2027.

Casemiro likely to leave, says Fabrizio Romano

Casemiro is expected to be on the move this summer

Casemiro is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has been heavily criticised this season for his performances. One of the highest earners at Old Trafford, the 32-year-old is under contract with the club till 2026 but has shown signs of regression.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano added that the Red Devils are ready to listen to offers for Casemiro this summer.

"From Saudi Arabia and maybe also from other countries, they will approach Manchester United for Casemiro, and the expectation is - from United - to give the green light. I think there is a very good chance to see Casemiro leave Manchester United in the summer transfer window,” said Romano.

The Brazilian has appeared 32 times across competitions this season, registering five goals and three assists.