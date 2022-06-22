Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils warned against offloading Cristiano Ronaldo; club advised to end Frenkie de Jong pursuit, and more - June 21, 2022

Manchester United are expected to invest heavily in their squad this summer after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. New manager Erik ten Hag will look to improve his options ahead of a crucial season.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has warned the Red Devils against offloading Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Premier League giants should end their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 21, 2022:

Noel Whelan warns Manchester United against offloading Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains uncertain.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned United against offloading Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has been linked with an exit amid the uncertainties surrounding Old Trafford.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Cristiano Ronaldo does not feel involved in the Erik ten Hag project at #mufc anymore and the absence in the Champions League has also increased chances of him departing. Jorge Mendes is already said to be looking for a new club for the striker. [ @SportRepubblica via @_GIFN Cristiano Ronaldo does not feel involved in the Erik ten Hag project at #mufc anymore and the absence in the Champions League has also increased chances of him departing. Jorge Mendes is already said to be looking for a new club for the striker. [@SportRepubblica via @_GIFN]

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that Ronaldo remains pivotal to the Red Devils’ cause.

“The team have moved backwards, and the club have moved backwards. With his sellability in terms of shirt sales, they’d lose money on that front. He was the club’s top scorer last year despite it being a shocking season for them,” said Whelan.

He added:

“How can you let your top goalscorer go. Someone with that amount of quality, even with his age at 37. He’s a serial winner. It would be a marketing mistake and a footballing mistake.”

Ronaldo top-scored with 24 goals last season but endured his first trophyless campaign in more than a decade.

Gabriel Agbonlahor advises Red Devils to end Frenkie de Jong pursuit

Frenkie de Jong could arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised the Red Devils to end their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer. The Premier League giants are currently in talks with Barcelona to sign the player.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @Shlugassi] Talks are now advanced between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. Barca want the deal done before the end of June. #MUFC Talks are now advanced between Manchester United and Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. Barca want the deal done before the end of June. #MUFC [@Shlugassi]

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that the Red Devils are having to force De Jong to join the club.

“Forget about Ten Hag, it seems like Man United are having to force De Jong to come. That’s how the mighty have fallen; that’s how far Manchester United have fallen. They’re basically begging a player to come to them,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“When I played in the Premier League, you were running to sign for Manchester United. Now they’re not in the Champions League; they’re a bit in turmoil. Why would you want to leave Barcelona to go to Manchester United?”

He continued:

“De Jong probably thinks to himself, ‘I’m good enough to play for Manchester City, Chelsea or Liverpool, why would I want to go to Man United?’ That’s why you can tell he doesn’t want to go.”

Agbonlahor added that there’s no point in pursuing De Jong.

“He could turn up at Manchester United and sign and be a totally different player, moody and doesn’t want to be there. For me, it's downwards for his career to move to Man United, to be honest. From Barcelonam who are in the Champions League, to Manchester United, who are in the Europa League and in a shambles,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“You can tell he doesn’t want to go there; players don’t want to go to Manchester United. There’s no point in getting De Jong when you’ve sort of had to beg him to come. That isn’t Manchester United. Bring in players who want to be there. Even with the manager Ten Hag. They both know each other, him and De Jong, and that’s not enough for him to say, ‘Yes, I want to come’.”

Kevin Campbell wants Marcus Rashford to put in effort to win over Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford will look to regain his form next season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Marcus Rashford should put in the effort to get back to his best next season. The 24-year-old had a campaign to forget after registering just five goals from 32 appearances across competitions.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Rashford should look to impress new manager Erik ten Hag.

“The way Rashford’s season went, it was very disappointing. To be left out of the team time after time was harsh. As any good pro does, you suck it up and get your work done. You come back stronger the following season,” said Campbell.

He added:

“By all intent and purposes, that is what he is looking to do. He wants to be fitter and stronger physically next season. He has a new manager to impress, so it is the right thing to do, that is for sure.”

Rashford is under contract will United till next summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far