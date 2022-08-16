Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils will suffer if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, warns former player; club advised to sign Lazio midfielder, and more - August 15, 2022

Manchester United have endured an inauspicious start to their new campaign under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has lost both his opening games, conceding six goals.

Meanwhile, Red Devils legend Gary Neville believes the club could suffer if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to leave without signing a replacement. Elsewhere, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Old Trafford outfit to target a Lazio midfielder as Frenkie de Jong’s alternative.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 15, 2022:

Red Devils will suffer if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves without replacement, warns Gary Neville

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to move away from Old Trafford this summer/

Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the table if they allow Cristiano Ronaldo to depart without signing a replacement. The Portuguese remains eager to leave Old Trafford this summer and was an isolated figure in the defeat to Brentford.

Speaking after the game, Neville said that the 37-year-old’s departure would weaken the team.

“Before these two results, I said the best thing to do is facilitate a move for Cristiano and for the club, because he’s obviously not happy, and the club are not happy with him. The problem is now that if they lose him. then there’s nothing left in terms of goalscoring,” said Neville.

He added:

“I genuinely think that if they don’t bring players in in these next couple of weeks or if they bring poor players in, and he leaves, I genuinely think they could finish in the bottom half of the table. I think it’s a bottom half of the table team.”

Neville also added that all the good work carried out by Ten Hag in preseason has been undone.

“That’s a massive statement and could look stupid at the end of the season. They’re absolutely demoralised and shot to pieces. I think it’s really bad in there. Ten Hag in pre-season had got them to a really confident level, but basically they’ve gone back to default, and the old things have come back,” said Neville.

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet in two competitive games to score this season.

Kevin Campbel advises Red Devils to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Frenkie de Jong alternative

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has admirers at Old Trafford.

Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United should target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer to address their midfield woes. The Red Devils remain in the hunt for Frenkie de Jong but have struggled to secure the signature of the Barcelona star.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that the Old Trafford outfit desperately need reinforcements in midfield.

“Listen: Milinkovic-Savic is a top player. United need real quality in that midfield. They need somebody who can dictate a game. For me, the balance of their current midfield isn’t right. That is why Ten Hag has been after De Jong all summer. He knows that De Jong understands what he needs. De Jong is a really good player. Who knows what is happening at Barcelona. though,” said Campbell.

He continued:

“If De Jong is on the market. a lot of clubs would be interested in him though; let me tell you. It is not a given that he is going to go to Manchester United, far from it. Fred and (Scott) McTominay are not bad players. but they are not the standard required to get Manchester United where they want.”

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from Lazio this summer.

Manchester United made mistake by signing Lisandro Martinez, says Noel Whelan

Lisandro Martinez moved to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have erred in signing Lisandro Martinez, according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan. The Argentinean defender has endured a rocky start to life at Old Trafford and cut a sorry figure against Brentford.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that strikers will love to turn up against Martinez due to his lack of aggression.

“When I played against Man United, I played against Pallister, Bruce, Stam. I look at Martinez – and I just think he’s going to get absolutely battered by centre-forwards. Right now, I don’t see any aggression from him. I don’t see him challenging certain centre-forwards. I’m not sure about this one,” said Whelan.

He added:

“I know Ten Hag was desperate to bring him in, but I want to see someone with a presence. I would love to play against him – and I’m sure most centre-forwards would. That’s not someone who is going to intimidate you when you walk out onto the pitch – that’s someone you’re thinking: ‘Let me get on him all game.’”

Martinez has started both games under Erik ten Hag this season.

