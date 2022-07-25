Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan; club urged to sign 2 midfielders this summer, and more - July 24, 2022

Manchester United are unbeaten in their pre-season games so far this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag has guided his team to three victories and a draw as he prepares for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan. Elsewhere, former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has urged the Old Trafford outfit to sign two midfielders this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 24, 2022:

Manchester United willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan

Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave on loan this summer, according to The Mirror.

The Portuguese is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer to play in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are reluctant to let Ronaldo go but are ready to consider a one-year loan deal. However, they want the 37-year-old to trigger an extension clause that would keep him at the club till 2024.

That would allow Ronaldo to script a swansong with United, perhaps in the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League. The club hierarchy do not have too much expectations from Ten Hag in his first season. However, the Dutch manager will be pushing for a top-four finish as the bare minimum in the upcoming campaign.

That would take the Red Devils back to the Champions League and allow Ronaldo to represent the club again in the coveted tournament.

United have already proposed the plan to the player and his agent Jorge Mendes in the latest round of talks. It would allow Ronaldo to continue playing in the Champions Leaugue, at least for another season.

It's believed that the offer has surprised the 37-year-old’s entourage but has not been rejected yet.

Paul Robinson urges Red Devils to sign two midfielders this summer

Frenkie de Jong remains linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Paul Robinson has urged Manchester United to sign both Frenkie de Jong and Youri Tielemans this summer. The Red Devils are locked in negotiations with Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder. They have also been linked with a move for the Leicester City man.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that the Old Trafford outfit need both players in their squad.

“If I was United, I would want to see both De Jong and Tielemans come through the door. They need player in all areas, in all honesty. They need to revamp the squad. It would not be one or the other for me. I would go out there and sign both of them,” said Robinson.

He continued:

“The De Jong deal is taking a long, long time, for whatever reason. If they can get Tielemans, that would be a big help because he is a phenomenal player. He brings different things to De Jong. United should be doing both.”

Frank McAvennie says Scott McTominay not good enough for Manchester United

Scott McTominay has been a constant in midfield at Old Trafford in recent years.

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believes Scott McTominay is not good enough for Manchester United. The Scottish midfielder has been a regular feature for Ten Hag in pre-season but missed the draw against Aston Villa due to injury.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said that McTominay is, at best. a back-up midfielder.

“McTominay is a good player but not for Man United. He does well for Scotland, but Man United is a massive club. He’s the kind of player that I would see as a back-up to someone. There are too many players at Man United that didn’t do it last season that are still there. They’ve got to start bringing players in” said McAvennie.

He added:

“I think they’ve got to change everything about the club. I think they’ve got to change the attitude of the players, and it’s a big job for the manager. Whether he can come in and do that, I don’t know.”

