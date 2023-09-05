Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils working on Aaron Wan-Bissaka renewal; club dealt Edmond Tapsoba blow, and more - September 5, 2023

Manchester United will look to use the international break to get their act together following a mixed start to the new campaign. Erik ten Hag’s men have registered two wins and as many defeats in their opening four games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are working on a new deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 5, 2023.

Manchester United working on Aaron Wan-Bissaka renewal

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has made the right-back position his own at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have initiated talks to extend Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s stay at Old Trafford, according to The Telegraph.

The 25-year-old is in the final 12 months of his contract, but the club have the option of an additional year. Wan-Bissaka has registered an impressive revival under Ten Hag after initially falling out of favour.

The Englishman worked his way into the starting XI, impressing the Dutch manager with his ability and attitude. His resurgence even convinced Ten Hag not to target a right-back this summer. The Red Devils are pleased with the player’s performance and are now ready to hand him an improved deal.

Red Devils dealt Edmond Tapsoba blow

Edmond Tapsoba has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will have to pay a higher fee if they want to sign Edmond Tapsoba next summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender has recently signed a new deal with the club. The 24-year-old was linked with the Red Devils as well as Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that it's unclear if the two clubs will return for Tapsoba in 2024.

“Edmond Tapsoba – As revealed yesterday, Edmond Tapsoba has signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen after speculation over a move away this summer.

"This now means that he will be more expensive if any club want to move for him in 2024. Bayer Leverkusen believe he’s top player and worth more than the reported €40/45m fee,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Honestly, I can’t predict for now if Manchester United, and Spurs will be back in for him – nothing is decided now for 2024, and, so, we will see based on this season.”

Erik ten Hag’s backline remains an Achilles heel, so the Dutchman could look to address the position next summer.

Erik ten Hag opted not to sell Jadon Sancho this summer

Jadon Sancho was not in the squad for the game against Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag opted against offloading Jadon Sancho this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has failed to live up to the billing since arriving at Manchester United in 2021. The 22-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and stirred up a controversy with a recent statement regarding his game time.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa were eyeing Sancho this summer, but Ten Hag wanted him to stay.

“Jadon Sancho wants to fight for his place at Manchester United, but his statement saying he’s been ‘scapegoated’ hasn’t gone down well with Erik ten Hag.

"Sancho was equally unhappy that the Manchester United boss said so publicly he wasn’t in the squad for the defeat to Arsenal because of ‘how he performed in training’,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Sources indicate Ten Hag was disappointed by Sancho’s attitude and application in the build-up to that game. Sancho’s firm rebuttal won’t help smooth things over, but I am sure Manchester United will deal with the situation internally. Sancho was not really a player Ten Hag wanted to sell this summer despite early interest from Spurs and late interest from Aston Villa.”

The Dutch manager has dealt with his squad with an iron fist since taking charge.