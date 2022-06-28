Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils working to sign 4 players; Barcelona interested in Harry Maguire, and more - June 27, 2022

Manchester United began their preparations for the new season in Erik ten Hag’s first training session at Old Trafford on Monday. The Dutch manager has been handed the responsibility of taking the sleeping giants back to their glory days. Ten Hag will look to bolster his squad over the summer.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Red Devils are working to sign four players. Elsewhere, Barcelona are interested in Harry Maguire.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 27, 2022:

Manchester United working to sign four players, says Fabrizio Romano

Frenkie de Jong is yet to make a move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are working to sign four players at the moment. The Red Devils are locked in lengthy negotiations with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong. However, the Premier League giants are also working simultaneously to secure the services of three other players.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.



Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal.After €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. Manchester United had a new direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong deal. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFCAfter €65m new verbal bid, Barça ask for €85/86m fee. The agreement is finally getting closer as clubs are in talks about add-ons to reach €85m full package.Work in progress between clubs. https://t.co/tXZiPKD9NN

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano also revealed that the club will sign a replacement for Dean Henderson.

“Obviously, Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is Man United’s priority, but the club are working on a new centre-back, a new full-back, a new midfielder and the striker situation, which may depend on the evolutions on the Antony deal after the club missed out on Darwin Nunez,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It is important to clarify that Man United are focused on Frenkie de Jong and in direct talks with Barcelona, but they are also negotiating for other players. The club is active on multiple deals, including discussions with Ajax on Timber, Lisandro Martinez (but Arsenal are also working for the Argentine centre-back) and Antony.”

Romano concluded:

“There is also a lot of attention to full-backs, as something could be done in those positions, while a new second goalkeeper will soon arrive to replace Dean Henderson, who will sign with Nottingham Forest on loan.”

Barcelona interested in Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Harry Maguire, according to acclaimed journalist Andy Mitten.

The English defender has faced the ire of fans after a disappointing season. However, he appears to be highly regarded by the Blaugrana. Manchester United are currently locked in negotiations with the La Liga giants over a possible move for Frenkie de Jong.

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United 'reject Barcelona's attempt to sign Harry Maguire as part of Frenkie de Jong deal' Manchester United 'reject Barcelona's attempt to sign Harry Maguire as part of Frenkie de Jong deal' ❌ https://t.co/P1T4MtBbln

In his column for The National News, Mitten revealed that Barcelona asked for Maguire to be included in the deal for the Dutchman. However, the Blaugrana were swiftly informed that it won’t be possible. New United manager Erik ten Hag has the Englishman firmly in his plans and will not sanction his departure this summer.

Paul Robinson praises Marcus Rashford’s commitment

Marcus Rashford (right) could be an asset for Erik ten Hag.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has hailed Marcus Rashford for returning to training early. The 24-year-old endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign with Manchester United but is already working to impress Ten Hag.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Rashford could improve his chances of securing first-team football by working hard in pre-season.

“There is a lot of positives for Rashford. He can play in a lot of different positions, which will help. It is good to see that he is already in training. Football is more of a 24/7 lifestyle than it has ever been. Players realise that it is all about getting that extra edge. Their body is their office. Their body is their money-making machine.

He added:

“The more physically fit they are, the better they will be and the more money they will earn. It will only benefit themselves. It is intelligent for Rashford to stay fit. Will he get an opportunity at the start of the season? We will have to wait and see. We have heard very little from the manager in regard to what kind of player he wants. It is up to Rashford to hit the ground running in pre-season.”

