Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to decide Erik ten Hag future, club backed for Evan Ferguson move, and more - March 31, 2024

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 31, in the Premier League. Mason Mount gave his team the lead in the sixth minute of second-half injury time, only for the Bees to equalize through Kristoffer Ajer three minutes later.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are yet to decide on Erik ten Hag's future. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been backed to complete a move for Evan Ferguson.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 31, 2024.

Manchester United yet to decide Erik ten Hag future, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are yet to decide Erik ten Hag's future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch manager is treading through troubled waters at Old Trafford in the wake of an indifferent season so far. Ten Hag's position has been called into question after another dismal performance against Brentford on Saturday.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that a decision will be taken at the end of this campaign.

"It’s something normal when you have new (co) owners to discuss the manager position internally. Conversations between INEOS and Ten Hag have always been good and positive in the recent months; but results in the final two months will be important to make a decision on Ten Hag. Also, Man United want to finalise their board structure before making any final decision on the manager," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"As I said last week, there have also not been any talks between United and Gareth Southgate, despite rumours. Let’s see how the season ends for Ten Hag, with nothing being decided now.”

The Red Devils are in danger of missing out on a top-four place this season.

Red Devils backed for Evan Ferguson move by journalist

Evan Ferguson has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have their eyes on Evan Ferguson, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. The Irish centre-forward has endured a difficult season with Brighton & Hove Albion so far, registering just six goals and two assists from 35 outings across competitions. However, his stock remains high, with the Red Devils among the clubs apparently keeping him under close watch.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the player's reported £100m price tag could be a deal-breaker for the club.

"Evan Ferguson is a possibility, along with a number of other strikers that are being looked at by Manchester United. With Ferguson, the price could well be a stumbling block. It's going to be difficult for Manchester United to find that £100m or so for any one player in any position without outgoings first, which is why we may not know a clearer picture until after the 30th June. Brighton don't put valuations on players," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"So the feeling that Ferguson is £100m is based upon age, potential, profile, demand, and the fact that relatively recently, he signed a new deal. So Brighton are well protected. Then add to that how they handled the Moises Caicedo exit, and it's logical to think that nobody is going to get Evan Ferguson on the cheap."

Manchester United invested heavily on Rasmus Hojlund last summer, but remain in the market for more attacking reinforcements.

Journalist advises Manchester United to sign Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand has caught the eye this season

Dean Jones has advised Manchester United to target Morten Hjulmand this summer. The 24-year-old Danish midfielder has been quietly impressive for Sporting this season, registering three goals and four assists from 41 outings across competitions. The middle of the park remains an area of concern for Erik ten Hag, amid rising speculation regarding the futures of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones insisted that Hjulmand could be the ideal partner for Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

"If you are looking for a player who can play alongside Mainoo for years to come, then Hjulmand, at 24, is someone I see as a good fit for that, and I understand that the scouting reports around him are genuine," said Jones.

He continued:

“When we talk about Amadou Onana, he is a great fit because of his physicality, technique and experience, but he’s also a tough get, and if they cannot get that deal done, I can see Hjulmand being high on the list. At the moment, we are still looking pretty far into the future, and I think the next month will be key in understanding where United are at in recruiting, but is Hjulmand an option? Absolutely."

Hjulmand's contract with Sporting runs until 2028, so prising him away won't be a walk in the park.