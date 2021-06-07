Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to start negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, club interested in Leicester City star, and more - 6th June 2021

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack before the start of the new season. The Red Devils are missing a proper right-winger in the squad, which has meant that they have used Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James with varied success on that wing.

United could also look to reinforce their midfield this summer, with the future of Paul Pogba still uncertain. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in a year, and there have been no reports of an extension yet. The Red Devils do have Donny van de Beek in the squad, but the Dutchman failed to impress in his debut season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Manchester United transfer stories from July 6, 2021.

Manchester United yet to start negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho

There’s a sense of deja vu with Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho this summer.

According to acclaimed journalist Christian Falk, the Red Devils are yet to begin negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for the services of the Bundesliga star. The Premier League team have not submitted any bids for the player either.

Manchester United have been in touch with Sancho and are negotiating personal terms with the player. The Red Devils have reportedly offered him a contract until 2026.

Dortmund are open to selling the Englishman and have reduced their asking price for the player. However, the Bundesliga side still want €90 million to €95 million for their prized asset.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants will agree to Dortmund’s valuation of the player this summer.

Manchester United interested in Leicester City's Youri Tielemans

Manchester United are interested in Youri Tielemans, according to reports. The Leicester City star enjoyed a fabulous 2020-21 campaign with the Foxes, appearing 51 times in all competitions and scoring nine goals.

He was linked with the Red Devils during his initial loan spell with Leicester City, but the Belgian opted for a permanent move to the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans could leave the Foxes for a bigger team this summer if he performs well at Euro 2020. The player is currently valued at €65 million, but it remains to be seen whether Manchester United would be willing to match that amount.

Red Devils worried Marcus Rashford could miss the start of the new season

Manchester United are worried that Marcus Rashford could miss the start of the new season due to a scheduled operation this summer, according to reports.

The Englishman played through the pain barrier in the 2020-21 season, nursing shoulder and foot injuries. He is set to undergo an operation after Euro 2020 to address at least one of his injury issues.

Marcus Rashford is planning to undergo surgery after Euro 2020, leaving #mufc fearing their star striker will miss the start of next season if England make it all the way to the final at Wembley next month. [mirror] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) June 6, 2021

However, the Red Devils are worried that if England reach the final of Euro 2020 on July 11, Rashford would have just 34 days before the start of the new season on August 14. That might not be enough for the player to get operated on and regain full fitness before the start of the 2021-22 season.

That would mean Manchester United could be without their talisman at the start of the next campaign.

