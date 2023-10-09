Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils yet to step up Joao Neves chase; club advised to offload 3 players, and more - October 9, 2023

Manchester United have been in topsy-turvy form this season, winning five and losing six of their 11 games across competitions. Erik ten Hag's men next face Sheffield United on October 21 in the league after the international break.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are yet to step up their pursuit of Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have been advised to offload three players in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 9, 2023:

Manchester United yet to step up Joao Neves chase

Manchester United are yet to take steps to sign Joao Neves, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 19-year-old has been outstanding with Benfica recently. The Portuguese defensive midfielder has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, registering one assist.

The Red Devils' midfield remains an Achilles heel for Ten Hag, who's expected to search for solutions. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that Neves has a €120 million release clause in his contract.

"In the transfer market, Man Utd have been linked with talented young Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, but my understanding is nothing is happening right now, apart from more than ten clubs scouting and monitoring Joao, who’s a great talent.

"I’m reliably told that there is nothing concrete yet. He has a release clause worth €120m," wrote Romano.

Neves could be a long-term replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Red Devils advised to offload three players

Scott McTominay's future remains up in the air.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Manchester United should offload Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho immediately. All three players are peripheral figures under Ten Hag and have struggled for game time.

Jones told Give Me Sport that McTominay should leave Old Trafford to get his career back on track.

"Donny Van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho, I would be making it a priority to get them out of the football club at this stage. I just don't see what they're offering as squad players anymore," said Jones.

He continued:

"You could argue perhaps McTominay could come in there, but even from McTominay’s point of view, I'm not sure what his personal motivation is at the moment, because he doesn't seem like he's going to have an opportunity long term to even stay in the team."

Jones added that Ten Hag must seek players who're willing to be part of his plans.

“Erik ten Hag needs to have players on board now that actually feel part of this project. It's been a terrible start to the season, and that can't roll on into the new year.

"So, there are some big decisions to be made, and, obviously, they've struggled to actually find these players new clubs, certainly at the valuations that they have the players held out.”

McTominay had a massive impact off the bench against Brentford, scoring a stoppage-time brace in the 2-1 win.

Peter Schmeichel regularly talking to Andre Onana

Andre Onana has struggled to find his feet at Manchester United.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel reckons Andre Onana's teammates will struggle to trust him following his recent mistakes.

The highly rated Cameroonian goalkeeper arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Inter Milan. However, he has failed to live up to expectations, conceding 19 goals in 11 appearances across competitions and managing just three clean sheets.

The 27-year-old has also made quite a few mistakes that have hurt his team. Schmeichel told Premier League productions that Onana is feeling the pressure of playing for the Red Devils.

“I think a lot of that is pressure. I spoke to him after Bayern. I spoke to him after the other Champions League match against Galatasaray as well.

"He's very down on the mistakes he’s made. I’m trying to speak to him about what it’s like to be at Manchester United, what you have to take," said Schmeichel.

The Dane continued:

"Whatever you’ve made, you have to put it in a box straight away and put it to the side. So, you make a mistake in a game, it might be a mistake we see, it might be a mistake that we don’t see, but you wait to think about it and analyse it until after the game or at night or whatever.

"You have to be there for the next moment. If you’re not, you’ll make the next mistake. And now he’s upset the whole team. Now they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good.”

Onana was at fault once against against Brentford, letting in a goal he should have saved.