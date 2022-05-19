Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay; Red Devils urged to sign Barcelona midfielder, and more - 18 May 2022

Manchester United will face Crystal Palace in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s wards need a win against the Eagles to confirm their participation in next season's UEFA Europa League. They lead seventh-placed West Ham United by two points.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand has backed Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Kevin Campbell has urged the Red Devils to sign a Barcelona midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18 May 2022:

Rio Ferdinand backs Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be an important figure under Erik ten Hag.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand is confident Cristiano Ronaldo will continue his association with the Red Devils next season. The Portuguese’s future is up in the air amid the impending arrival of new manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ @podcastherewego] Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to make Man United “great” again and is not working to leave the club, that’s not his plan. [ @FabrizioRomano Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate to make Man United “great” again and is not working to leave the club, that’s not his plan. [@FabrizioRomano, @podcastherewego]

However, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Vibe with Five' (as quoted by MEN), Ferdinand said that Ronaldo could be key to helping set the culture at the club under Ten Hag. He said:

“One hundred per cent. 100 per cent I think Cristiano will be at Manchester United. I've said it before; I think his legacy, leaving here, will change from what he expected it to be. And he'll be looking to do other things and leave a long-standing imprint beyond his playing days here. I think that's in terms of influence on other young players and helping set the culture."

He continued:

“The manager will help set that, and I think he will want it implemented by particular players, and Ronaldo will be one of them, for obvious reasons."

Ronaldo has top-scored for the club with 24 goals across competitions this season but is all set for a first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Kevin Campbell urges Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Manchester United to sign Frenkie de Jong. The Barcelona midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Erik ten Hag reportedly eager to reunite with his former player.

As reported by acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona president Joan Laporta was coy about the 25-year-old De Jong's future at the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“We’ll do our best for the club”, he added. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta on Frenkie de Jong: “I don’t know if we will sell important players. If we complete some deals, maybe it won’t be needed. The priority is our financial situation, as of now”.“We’ll do our best for the club”, he added. Barça president Joan Laporta tells @totcosta on Frenkie de Jong: “I don’t know if we will sell important players. If we complete some deals, maybe it won’t be needed. The priority is our financial situation, as of now”. 🔴 #FCB“We’ll do our best for the club”, he added.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that De Jong could transform the Red Devils’ midfield. He said:

“Frenkie de Jong is a player I covered a lot when I was working in Spain. He is just brilliant. He is way better than McTominay and Fred. He is way above them. The key is getting him. They have got to get him."

He continued:

“If they get him in there, all of a sudden that midfield looks very different. He can do it all. I have seen him play in three or four different positions in one game, including as a centre-half. He did it all effortlessly. He is a really, really good footballer."

Gabriel Agbonlahor wants Erik ten Hag to take honest stand with squad

Erik ten Hag has a huge task ahead of him at Old Trafford.

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Erik ten Hag to be honest with the Manchester United squad. The Dutch manager is likely to make major changes as he attempts to turn the club’s fortunes around.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlaho said that Ten Hag will be under constant scrutiny from the English media. He said:

“He knows that it’s a big job. He will know there is no time for sentiment, no time to be anybody’s friend. He’s got to come in, meet every player and be honest. To some, he’ll say ‘I’m not having you, you can go’; to others he’ll say, ‘Yes, you need to do better, but I want to keep you’. He’s got to be brutally honest."

He continued:

“The job he’s got on his hands just to catch the top four, forget about the top two, is massive. He will know he needs players in and players out. He knows he’s got to be a strong manager because the media will eat him alive after 10 games if he hasn’t got Man United firing."

