Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Roy Keane claims English midfielder would improve the Red Devils, club interested in Premier League right-back, and more - 19th September 2021

Manchester United scripted a thrilling 2-1 comeback win against West Ham United on Sunday. The Red Devils went behind in the 30th minute but were level five minutes later through Cristiano Ronaldo. Jesse Lingard gave his team the lead in the 89th minute and David de Gea saved an injury-time penalty to secure all three points.

Roy Keane has identified an English midfielder as the missing piece for Manchester United's midfield. The Red Devils are interested in a Southampton right-back.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 19 September 2021.

Roy Keane claims Declan Rice would improve Manchester United

Roy Keane has heaped praise on Declan Rice

Roy Keane believes Declan Rice could be the missing piece of Manchester United's midfield puzzle. The Englishman has been one of the rising stars of the Premier League and is among the finest defensive midfielders in Europe at the moment. The Red Devils have a long-standing interest in Rice, but balked at West Ham United's £100m valuation of the player this summer.

Manchester United are expected to return for the player next summer and their former skipper has given his blessing to the deal. Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the game against the Hammers, the Irishman claimed Rice has improved in leaps and bounds in recent times. When asked if the Englishman would improve the Red Devils midfield, Keane had a straightforward answer.

"I think he would, I think he’s improved as much as any player over the last one or two years that I’ve looked at him," said Keane.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "He's way ahead of where I was at 22."



Keane was asked if Rice had enough understanding of the game and the Manchester United legend gave a positive reply.

"I think he has. I look at him and see he’s 22 – he’s way ahead of where I was at 22. I think the next step will come for him when he’s playing at a higher level. When he’s playing for Manchester United, playing in the Champions League, competing for trophies," said Keane.

Red Devils interested in Premier League right-back

Manchester United have their eyes on Valentino Livramento

Manchester United are interested in Southampton right-back Valentino Livramento, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Red Devils remain interested in a new right-back, having missed out on Kieran Trippier this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad and has identified Livramento as the ideal candidate for the role.

The Englishman has impressed since moving to St Mary's Stadium this summer from Chelsea.

Jesse Lingard hints at Old Trafford stay

Jesse Lingard scored the winner against West Ham United

Jesse Lingard has hinted at extending his stay at Old Trafford. The Englishman enjoyed a brilliant loan spell with West Ham United in the second half of last season, but is eager to come good with Manchester United.

Speaking after scoring the winner for his team, Lingard claimed he is ready to move on with the Red Devils.

"I got a brilliant reception (from the West Ham fans). I had a good time here (at West Ham) but I have to move on with Man United and do my best with Man United," said Lingard.

