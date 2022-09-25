Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Ruben Neves backs Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2024 desire; Red Devils could sign Jude Bellingham, says former player; and more - September 24, 2022

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent turnaround in fortunes in the Premier League under new amanger Erik ten Hag. They started the season with two defeats but have now won four games on the trot to climb to fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Ruben Neves has backed Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to appear in Euro 2024. Elsewhere, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan reckons the Red Devils could sign Jude Bellingham if they secure UEFA Champions League football.

On that note, here' a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 24, 2022:

Ruben Neves backs Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro 2024 desire

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to play Euro 2024.

Ruben Neves has said that the Portugal squad is not surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to play in the 2024 European Championship. The 37-year-old recently refuted claims that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year will be his last major competition.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Rúben Neves on Ronaldo wanting to play Euro 2024:



"Nobody was surprised. Working with Cristiano as we do, we know what he's capable of. Of course we weren't expecting to hear that at the time, but without a doubt that somehow we already knew that." Rúben Neves on Ronaldo wanting to play Euro 2024:"Nobody was surprised. Working with Cristiano as we do, we know what he's capable of. Of course we weren't expecting to hear that at the time, but without a doubt that somehow we already knew that." https://t.co/iA6hSvXS1S

Speaking to TMW (via MEN), Neves said that Portugal always expect Ronaldo to continue his association with the team.

“Nobody is surprised. Working with him, we know what he is. We didn’t expect him to say it at the moment, but somehow we already knew it, for the way he works, for how he is involved. He is always extraordinary when he is called up for the national team; he is a professional in all respects and he will be ready,” said Neves.

Ronaldo has appeared eight times for United this season, scoring once. He has scored 117 times for Portugal - a record tally in men's international football.

Noel Whelan backs Manchester United to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Noel Whelan reckons Manchester United could lure Jude Bellingham to Old Trafford if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

The Englishman has been outstanding for Borussia Dortmund recently and is wanted by a host of clubs around Europe. The Red Devils’ lack of Champions League football puts them on the backfoot in the race for Bellingham, but they could change the situation by the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that qualifying for the premier European competition will help United attract top talents.

“If Man United get into the Champions League, then it changes everything. They’ll then be choosing from the Pot A of players, rather than the Pot B and C. The best players in the world will want to play in the best competition in the world. It’s the biggest trophy of all,” said Whelan.

He added:

“That’ll be their aim this year. Getting into that top four would allow them to build a team with the best players in Europe. If they can get that qualification, then they’ll be able to compete with the likes of Man City and Liverpool – who I’m sure will be looking at Bellingham next summer as well. It makes a huge difference.”

Manchester United are operating in the UEFA Europa League this season after failing to secure a top-four finish last campaign.

Red Devils need Marcus Rashford back as soon as possible, says Alex McLeish

Marcus Rashford has been impressive under Erik ten Hag.

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish believes Manchester United need Marcus Rashford to return to full fitness immediately.

The English forward was on a good run of form this season but is sidelined with a hamstring injury. He's now in a race against time to be fit for the blockbuster Manchester derby next weekend.

Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish said that Rashford needs to keep working to continue his good form.

“He needs to keep his form going, simple. He was a precocious youngster for them, and I have seen this many times with those players. They go right off the mountain, and they are fantastic for a year or two. They then plateau, and the thing is, when you have a guy with his salt, he comes back again,” said McLeish.

He added:

"That is what Rashford is on the verge of doing right now. But he has to keep that going. He’s important for them now, and they need him back for that big game.”

Rashford has three goals and as many assists in six games this campaign for Manchester United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far