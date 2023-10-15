Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Scott McTominay exit in January unlikely; West Ham not in Harry Maguire talks, and more - October 15, 2023

Manchester United have struggled this season, losing six of their opening 11 games across competitions. The Red Devils next face rock-bottom Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on October 21 in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, midfielder Scott McTominay is unlikely to leave the club in January. Elsewhere, West Ham United are not in talks to sign United defender Harry Maguire at the moment.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 15, 2023:

Scott McTominay exit in January unlikely

Scott McTominay will not leave Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Erik ten Hag has opted against offloading Scott McTominay this winter, according to The Daily Star.

The Scottish midfielder is no longer first-choice under Ten Hag this season. The 26-year-old was put up for sale this summer but ended up staying at Manchester United. He has managed just 206 minutes of first team action this campaign across six games.

However, McTominay’s match winning cameo off the bench against Brentford – where he scored an injury-time brace – has improved his fortunes. Ten Hag is also impressed with the player’s efforts in training.

It was previously believed that the Red Devils would listen to offers for the Scot in January. However, the Dutch manager has decided to take the player off the market now.

West Ham United not in Harry Maguire talks

Harry Maguire remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

West Ham United are yet to approach Manchester United regarding a move for Harry Maguire in January, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Ten Hag. The Hammer were close to securing his signature in the summer, but a deal failed to materialise.

The London side are set to return for the 30-year-old at the turn of the year, according to reports. However, Romano has rubbished those claims. In his column for Caught Offside, he also mentioned four candidates to replace Maguire at the club.

“Away from the Manchester United takeover, we continue to hear plenty of rumours about some big names facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

"The first one is Harry Maguire, who had chances to leave in the summer. Still, despite new links with West Ham, I’m told Man United have not received any approach from West Ham at the moment. We will see in December, but, at the moment, there are no discussions ongoing,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, Maguire’s departure could be important, as I’ve previously reported that United have plans to sign a new centre-back in 2024.

"The names I’ve already mentioned are Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo, Goncalo Inacio and Edmond Tapsoba, but these are difficult targets for January.”

Maguire has just four appearances for the Red Devils this season, starting twice.

Anthony Martial could leave Manchester United in January

Anthony Martial is no longer guaranteed game time at Old Trafford.

Anthony Martial will only leave Manchester United this summer for a proper fee, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French striker has seen his game time reduced this season following the arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. Martial has appeared nine times across competitions this season, registering one goal and an assist.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Red Devils are happy for the 27-year-old to stay at the club to bolster their depth.

“There are fresh rumours surrounding Anthony Martial’s future, and my understanding is that the situation remains same as July/August; with an important proposal, Martial could leave in January.

"Otherwise, Man United would be happy to keep him as part of the rotations. He was never actually close to leaving in the summer, as Man Utd never received an important bid for him at that time,” wrote Romano.

Martial has just started thrice across competitions for Manchester United this season.