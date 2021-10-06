Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Sir Alex Ferguson believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have started against Everton, Red Devils want new right back in January,  and more - 5th October 2021

Manchester United have not been at their best in recent games this season. The Red Devils failed to get back to winning ways against Everton on Saturday, despite Cristiano Ronaldo coming off the bench early in the second half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wards are fourth in the Premier League table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have started Manchester United's game against Everton. The Red Devils want a new right-back in January to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from October 5, 2021.

Sir Alex Ferguson believes Cristiano Ronaldo should have started against Everton

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to rest the Portuguese against the Toffees after a draining midweek win over Villarreal. However, the Norwegian was left to rue his decision, even though he publicly backed his judgment.

The Red Devils took the lead in the first half and even though the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was introduced just after the break, he failed to make an impact.

Everton went on to score the equalizer, earning a vital point at Old Trafford. The result left Manchester United red-faced and Cristiano Ronaldo visibly upset. The Portuguese even vented his frustration by walking straight off the pitch.

Sir Alex Ferguson shared his views on the game while talking to UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov, as relayed by Sky Sports.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC Sir Alex Ferguson suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have started Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton“You should always start with your best players.” [ @MirrorFootball Sir Alex Ferguson suggests that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have started Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton“You should always start with your best players.” [@MirrorFootball] #MUFC https://t.co/7dLgZAu6s4

The legendary Manchester United manager told Khabib that Everton received a lift when they saw Cristiano Ronaldo was not starting the game.

The UFC star stated that the Portuguese had come on in the second half. Sir Alex then pointed out that the best player of the team must always start.

"Yeah I know... but you should always start with your best players," said Sir Alex.

Manchester United want new right back in January

Manchester United want more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the squad

Manchester United are planning to add a new right-back to their kitty at the turn of the year, 90 Min reports. The Red Devils failed in an attempt to sign Kieran Trippier this summer.

The Premier League giants want more competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka in their squad, with Diogo Dalot failing to impress so far.

Manchester United want to renew their interest in Trippier, but will also consider alternate targets.

Club scouts have identified Rangers teenager Nathan Patterson as an option, while the Red Devils are also keeping a close eye on Norwich City star Max Aarons.

Barcelona to battle Real Madrid for Manchester United ace

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Edinson Cavani in January

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Edinson Cavani in January, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Uruguayan, whose current deal with Manchester United expires next summer, is also wanted by Real Madrid.

Cavani has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

utdreport @utdreport Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani once the January transfer window opens Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Edinson Cavani once the January transfer window opens

Barcelona failed to sign the Uruguayan this summer but are ready to reignite their interest at the turn of the year.

