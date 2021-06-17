Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Sir Alex Ferguson gives verdict on Jadon Sancho; Red Devils reluctant to offer more than £20 million for Englishman, and more - 16th June 2021

Manchester United are edging closer to securing the services of Jadon Sancho, a player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted a year ago.

The Englishman is expected to be one of a few first-team stars the Norwegian wants at Old Trafford over the summer. The Premier League giants are looking to add competition for the right-back role in the squad. They hope that the arrival of a new player would push Aaron Wan-Bissaka into a higher gear.

Manchester United are also expected to let a few of their current stars leave as they attempt to streamline their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let’s have a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 16th June 2021.

Sir Alex Ferguson gives verdict on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Jadon Sancho.

The Englishman is very close to a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Sancho having reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils. The Premier League giants are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund, with a breakthrough expected soon. The Englishman looks tailor-made for the right-wing position that has been Manchester United’s bane in recent years.

Speaking to SportBild ahead of the Three Lions’ clash against Scotland, Sir Alex Ferguson made a special mention of Sancho’s abilities. He said that he thinks very highly of the Bundesliga star. The legendary manager also added that the Englishman could be key for his country at Euro 2020.

“I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer; he is extremely dangerous. He has so much potential; he helps the team. That’s why he’ll be valuable to England over the course of the tournament” said Sir Alex Ferguson.

Sir Alex Ferguson: "I think a lot of Jadon Sancho, with his one-on-one duels, as an assister and scorer, he is extremely dangerous. He has so much potential, he helps the team [England]." #mulive [sportbild, @Sport_Witness] — utdreport (@utdreport) June 16, 2021

Manchester United reluctant to pay more than £20 million for Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier

Manchester United are reluctant to pay more than £20 million for Kieran Trippier, according to BBC.

The Red Devils are eager to bring the Englishman to Old Trafford, and the player is ready for the move too. Trippier was a vital member of the Atletico Madrid side that won the La Liga title last season.

Manchester United are interested in Kieran Trippier, but are not willing to meet his £20m valuation. Kieran is keen on a move to United to join his family in the north west of England but is unlikely to demand a transfer. [@sistoney67] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 16, 2021

Manchester United are impressed by the Englishman’s versatility. Trippier can play at both right-back and right-wing back positions. He was deployed as a left-back in England’s Euro 2020 opener against Croatia.

Tripper has a release clause of £34 million. But the Red Devils are not ready to meet the La Liga side’s valuation of the 30-year-old because he has just one year left in his current contract and also because of his age.

Donny van de Beek could move to Barcelona

Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek has been offered to Barcelona by his representatives, according to Metro.

The Dutchman is apparently eager to leave Manchester United and move to Camp Nou. Van de Beek joined the Red Devils last summer but has managed just 15 starts as he struggled to find his feet in his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are confident that the Dutchman would get back to his best next season. But van de Beek is frustrated at the lack of game-time with the Red Devils.

Edited by BH