Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Sofyan Amrabat edging closer to Old Trafford; Raphael Varane not looking to leave, and more - August 24, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming game against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to return to winning ways after a demoralising 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is edging closer to a move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, defender Raphael Varane is not planning to leave the Red Devils this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 24, 2023:

Sofyan Amrabat edging closer to Old Trafford

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Sofyan Amrabat is training alone at Fiorentina ahead of his proposed move to Manchester United this summer, according to Calciomercato.

The Moroccan midfielder has emerged as a priority target for Ten Hag in the last few weeks. The 26-year-old has been on the rise ever since helping Morocco reach the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite interest from multiple clubs across the continent, Amrabat reportedly has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils are working on departures at the moment, as they need to offload at least one more midfielder to rope in the Moroccan.

Meanwhile, the player has been kept out of La Viola’s squad for the upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Rapid Wien. Manchester United are yet to submit an offer for the 26-year-old and are aware that they're running out of time.

Raphael Varane not looking to leave Manchester United

Raphael Varane will not leave Old Trafford this summer.

Raphael Varane is not looking to leave Manchester United this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The French defender is a first-team regular under Ten Hag and has forged a stellar partnership with Lisandro Martinez at the heart of defence. He has reportedly generated interest from Saudi Arabian clubs, who want the 30-year-old to move to the Middle East.

However, Romano has denied any direct contact between Varane and Saudi clubs. The Frenchman remains committed to the Red Devils and is not considering a move away from Old Trafford at the moment.

The Premier League giants have been on the rise under Ten Hag. and Varane was an integral part of the EFL Cup success last season. The Frenchman also scored the club's only goal this season, against Wolverhampton Wanderers on opening day.

Bruno Fernandes slammed for attitude during Tottenham Hotspur game

Bruno Fernandes wasn’t in his element against Spurs.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has slammed Bruno Fernandes for his attitude during the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese midfielder’s tendency to moan during games has been criticised several times. On The Rest Is Football podcast, Richards came down heavily on Fernandes for his outburst at Facundo Pellistri against Spurs.

“It’s getting embarrassing now. The young lad Pellistri comes on. Fernandes is trying to get his team playing, and I totally understand he’s frustrated.

"Pellistri made a run. Fernandes didn’t see him, and (so) he made a different run but because he wasn’t where (Fernandes) wanted him to be. He’s going off at Pellestri,” said Richards.

He continued:

“It’s every time. I saw an interview with him the other day, and he said he needs to be emotional when he performs because it makes him play better. But I feel like his body language on the pitch is disturbing the rest of the team, and it’s just not a good look at all. It’s pathetic at times.”

Fernandes remains a vital player for Manchester United and was handed the armband at Old Trafford this summer.