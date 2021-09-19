Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Star striker has no intention to leave Red Devils in January; Raphael Varane reveals Paul Pogba's role in Old Trafford move, and more - 18th September 2021

Manchester United will look to secure all three points when they face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils have picked up ten points out of a possible 12 so far. They will now look to head back to the top of the table with a win.

Meanwhile, off the field, Edinson Cavani has ruled out a departure from Old Trafford in January. Raphael Varane has revealed Paul Pogba’s role in his arrival at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 18 September 2021.

Edinson Cavani has no intention to leave Manchester United in January, according to The Express via ESPN Brasil.

The Uruguayan joined the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, and enjoyed a blistering debut season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced the player to sign an extension this summer. But Cavani's place in the first team has become doubtful since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

It was previously rumoured that Cavani would leave Manchester United at the turn of the year in search of regular football. However, the Uruguayan relishes the opportunity to test himself against the best, and is confident of regaining his place in the team soon. The player is currently out with injury, but is expected to feature for the Red Devils next week.

Manchester United’s success this season could depend on how well Solskjaer manages Cavani and Ronaldo.

Raphael Varane reveals Paul Pogba's role in Old Trafford move

Raphael Varane has hit the ground running in the Premier League.

Raphael Varane has revealed Paul Pogba’s role in his arrival at Manchester United.

The Frenchman joined the Red Devils in the summer after spending a hugely successful decade-long stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. Varane has now revealed that his countryman played a crucial key in helping him make the decision to move to Manchester United.

Varane on Pogba: "He's a leader for the group. I've known him for a very long time so I'm happy to play with him."

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United defender expressed his delight at playing alongside Pogba at Old Trafford.

“Paul spoke to me about the club, about the atmosphere, about the expectations. Of course, he is a great player. But he also has very good, positive energy. He is a leader for the group. I've known him for a very long time, so I'm happy to play with him,” said Varane.

Manchester United fired warning over Ruben Neves pursuit

Ruben Neves was linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Bruno Lage has warned Manchester United that prising Ruben Neves away won’t be easy.

The Red Devils were linked with the player this summer, but a move failed to materialise. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to return for the player very shortly, though.

However, the Wolves manager wants the Portuguese player to stay at Molineux.

“This is life after the big teams come for this player. I live with the rumour he can leave, but he stayed with us. In this way he took the best decision. Don’t go, stay and continue to improve with us and help us to be better. Let’s see what happens” said Lage.

