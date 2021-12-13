Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Teammate terms Cristiano Ronaldo 'greatest-ever match-winner'; Red Devils' €60 million offer for Real Madrid star turned down, and more - 12th December 2021

Manchester United walked away with all three points against Norwich City on Saturday, thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the second half, helping United climb up to fifth in the league table.

Meanwhile, Harry Maguire has called Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest-ever match-winner’. Elsewhere, Real Madrid have turned down a €60 million offer for Federico Valverde from the Premier League giants.

On that note, here’s a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 12th December 2021:

Harry Maguire calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest-ever match-winner’

Harry Maguire has named Cristiano Ronaldo (left) the greatest-ever match-winner.

Harry Maguire has named Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest-ever match-winner’. The Portuguese was on fire once again to help Manchester United secure all three points against Norwich City. The 36-year-old has taken over the goalscoring responsibilities for The Red Devils since arriving at Old Trafford this summer.

Ronaldo has now scored 13 goals from 18 appearances across competitions this campaign. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been the difference-maker in multiple games this season for the club. He proved his worth in gold once again on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 https://t.co/YQEi9MGEkV

Ronaldo was reinstated in the starting eleven by Ralf Rangnick against Norwich City, and the Portuguese did not disappoint. The 36-year-old was brought down by Max Aarons in the penalty box, earning a penalty for United.

He stepped up to secure a vital win for The Red Devils. Speaking after the game, Maguire was full of praise for the United number seven.

“Obviously Cristiano is in the team, so when that happens you’ve got the greatest ever match-winner there has ever been. He can put it (anywhere). He went down the middle last time; he reversed this time, and he can go the other side as well. But yeah when he was stepping up, I was rather confident because that’s what Cristiano does,” said Maguire.

Real Madrid turn down Manchester United’s €60 million offer for Federico Valverde

Manchester United's €60 million offer for Federico Valverde has been turned down by Real Madrid.

Manchester United’s €60 million offer for Federico Valverde has been turned down by Real Madrid, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils are looking to bolster their midfield next year. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants a replacement for Paul Pogba, who is likely to depart Old Trafford.

United have identified Valverde as the ideal candidate to fill the Frenchman’s shoes at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have reportedly offered €60 million for his signature. However, Real Madrid want at least €80 million for the Uruguayan, who recently extended his contract with the club till 2027.

Manchester United advised to sign John McGinn

Paddy Kenny has advised Manchester United to sign John McGinn (right).

Paddy Kenny has advised Manchester United to sign John McGinn. Ralf Rangnick wants a new midfielder at Old Trafford in January.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that McGinn has the ingredients to be successful with Manchester United.

“I don’t see why McGinn wouldn’t do well at Manchester United. He’s a brilliant player, and he has done so well for Aston Villa. He’s shown his quality. It would be interesting to see if this does happen. I can see him at United now. No disrespect to Villa, but I would like to see McGinn play with better players,” said Kenny.

