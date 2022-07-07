Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Time right for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford, says former player; Andreas Pereira joins Fulham, and more - July 6, 2022

Manchester United need to invest wisely in their squad this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag has already the signature of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord this summer. However, the Dutchman is expected to bring in a few more new faces before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick believes the time is right for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford. Elsewhere, Andreas Pereira has left the Premier League giants to join Fulham.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 6, 2022:

Time right for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United, says Luke Chadwick

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is up in the air.

Luke Chadwick believes the time is right for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United. The 37-year-old is reportedly looking to leave Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devil’s slow start to the summer, coupled with their lack of Champions League football, could force the Portuguese out the door.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Chadwick said Ronaldo’s departure would help Ten Hag stamp his authority in the team.

“I was surprised, to be honest. He had a good season last season in a poorly performing team. I sort of imagined, at his age, that he’d be looking to finish his career at United. So when the news broke, it surprised me, and it’s obviously not come at a great time,” said Chadwick.

He continued:

"There’s a bit more positivity around the club with pre-season starting under the new manager, the new signing Tyrell Malacia coming in, and now this has sort of put a cloud over it all."

Chadwick added:

“It’s disappointing, but I can understand he’ll want to play in the Champions League. Maybe it’s come at the right time. Ten Hag will want to put his own stamp on the team, and maybe this is a chance to do that. Obviously Ronaldo is an icon of the game, but it could be the right time for him to go and to allow Ten Hag to put his own philosophy in place.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Mendes discussed with Bayern of Ronaldo but answer is still the same. Bayern director Oliver Kahn again on Cristiano Ronaldo: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy”, tells @FrankLinkesch Mendes discussed with Bayern of Ronaldo but answer is still the same. Bayern director Oliver Kahn again on Cristiano Ronaldo: “As much as I appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest players, a move would not fit into our philosophy”, tells @FrankLinkesch ⛔️🇵🇹 #FCBayernMendes discussed with Bayern of Ronaldo but answer is still the same. https://t.co/6Ax6YG6kLs

Chadwick added that fans would be disappointed if Ronaldo joins another Premier League club.

“For United fans, it would be very disappointing to see him playing in the Premier League for another club. It would sour things a little – to go to another Premier League team would be hard to swallow.

He added:

“You’d rather see him go somewhere like Bayern Munich, and I’d imagine that would be more to his liking anyway. He’s won the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, so to add the Bundesliga to that would be another way to add to his legacy in European football.”

Andreas Pereira joins Fulham

Andreas Pereira will leave Old Trafford this summer.

Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a permanent move, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with Flamengo, registering eight goals and three assists in 52 games across competitions. The Brazilian side were interested in signing the player permanently before Fulham entered the race a few days ago.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FulhamFC



Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season.Manchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. Andreas Pereira to Fulham, here we go! Full agreement in place on player side, three year deal with option for further season. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFCManchester United will receive £10m plus £3m add ons, deal was already agreed between clubs last week. Now it’s all set to be done. https://t.co/IP3aIVZbxG

Talks between the Cottagers and the player’s entourage have reached a fruitful end. Fulham have agreed to pay United £10 million plus £3 million in add-ons for the Brazilian, who'll sign a three-year contract with an option for another year.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future could affect transfer activity, says Kevin Campbell

Frenkie de Jong’s arrival at Old Trafford could hinge on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell feels Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could have a bearing on Manchester United’s transfer activity this summer. Ten Hag is looking to make smart additions to his squad but could lose the Portuguese ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that players want to come to Old Trafford to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

“That is going to be a problem. Players will come to United to play with Ronaldo. Let’s have it right; it’s a lure. Players would love to play with him. Once players hear that Ronaldo wants to leave, players will ask themselves, ‘Who else have you got?’" said Campbell.

He added:

"It is not the same proposition even though it is Manchester United, a huge, massive club. Without Ronaldo there, they are not the same proposition. That is the harsh truth of the matter."

