Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Turkish duo want Donny van de Beek; Red Devils turn down Hannibal loan deal, and more - September 9, 2023

Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways when they face Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16 at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s team entered the international break off a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

Meanwhile, two Turkish clubs want midfielder Donny van de Beek. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have turned down an offer to send midfielder Hannibal Mejbri out on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 9, 2023:

Turkish duo want Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek (left) is wanted in Turkey

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are both interested in Donny van de Beek, according to ESPN.

The Dutch midfielder is a forgotten man under Erik ten Hag, and it's difficult to believe that he only arrived at Manchester United three summers ago. The 26-year-old has faded away from the starting XI in recent seasons and is unlikely to return to prominence.

The Red Devils remain keen to offload him, with the transfer window still open in Turkey. Despite his struggles, Van de Beek is a sought-after player in the country. Two of the biggest clubs in Turkey are vying for his services at the moment.

Manchester United would have preferred to offload the Dutchman on a permanent deal but are now open to a loan departure, too.

Manchester United turn down Hannibal loan deal

Manchester United have turned down an offer from Besiktas to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan, according to Manchester Evening News.

The Tunisian international is one of the brightest young talents at Old Trafford. It was previously believed that he would be sent out on loan to continue his development this season.

However, the 20-year-old impressed Ten Hag during pre-season, so the Dutchman wants him in his squad at the moment. The Red Devils are preparing for a long season, where they're expected to compete in four competitions.

As such, Ten Hag reckons Hannibal could have a role to play with the first team in the current campaign.

Jadon Sancho tipped to leave Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho may have played his last game at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Jadon Sancho’s time at Manchester United is set to come to an end.

The English forward recently made the news after sharing a controversial statement on social media contradicting Ten Hag’s claims that he wasn't training well.

Collymore told Caught Offside that comparing the situation to Romelu Lukaku’s second coming at Chelsea, he backs Sancho to move to Serie A.

“I actually believe the Red Devils will look to offload him, either on loan or permanently, at the next opportunity. The whole situation is very reminiscent of Romelu Lukaku’s second spell at Chelsea.

"I know there are reports that he’s set for crunch talks with his manager and the coaching staff, but I don’t think we’ll ever see Sancho play for United again,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“It’s going to be difficult for him, and United, to find a club willing to take him; certainly in the Premier League anyway. I think European clubs are more likely to want him.

"I wouldn’t be surprised if Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich tried to bring him back to the Bundesliga, but I feel Serie A would actually be the best destination for him at this stage. Working under Jose Mourinho at Roma might not be a bad idea but I don’t think he’ll have many takers in England.”

Sancho has failed to live up to expectations at the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. He has bagged only 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions.