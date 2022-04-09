Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wayne Rooney criticised for Cristiano Ronaldo comments; Red Devils preparing offer for Kalvin Phillips, and more - 8 April 2022

Manchester United face Everton next in the Premier League on Saturday. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s side should be aiming for all three points against the Toffees, who have struggled recently.

Meanwhile, Louis Saha has criticised Wayne Rooney for his comments on Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are preparing an offer for Kalvin Phillips.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 8th April 2022:

Wayne Rooney criticised by Louis Saha for Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s homecoming at Old Trafford has not lived up to the billing.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has criticised Wayne Rooney for his recent comments on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The English striker said that Ronaldo's move back to Old Trafford has not worked out. The 37-year-old has failed to inspire the Red Devils in the UEFA Champions League and could even miss out on the premier European competition next season.

Rooney also added that his former club should centre their rebuilding around younger players. However, his comments did not sit well with Saha. Speaking to BoyleSports Premier League, the Frenchman said that young players should be allowed to grow in close proximity to the Portuguese.

“I don't understand - I'm a bit surprised. To target Cristiano Ronaldo and say we need to move on is wrong. Why don't we build young players around Cristiano? Let them learn and improve around him. If those players cannot improve and grow then they are not good enough,” said Saha.

He continued:

“I don't agree at all, and I think Cristiano has done an enormous sacrifice, but under criticism he has done well. The team hasn't played well, and I don't like Cristiano being targeted."

Ronaldo has top-scored for United with 18 strikes across competitions this season but looks set for his first trophyless campaign in 12 years.

Manchester United preparing offer for Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Kalvin Phillips, according to The Manchester Evening News.

The Englishman has been one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League recently. The 26-year-old has endured an injury-riddled season so far and only recently returned to action after spending four months on the sidelines. However, the Red Devils are eager to secure his services this summer.

With Paul Pogba set to leave the club at the end of the season, a new midfielder has become one of Rangnick’s top priorities. The Old Trafford outfit have already chalked out a list of potential targets, with Phillips among the candidates to replace Pogba. United are now preparing to follow up on their interest with a concrete bid for the Englishman.

Kevin Phillips tips Marcus Rashford to leave Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has endured a difficult season so far.

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes it's time for Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United. The 24-year-old has been out of form this season and has struggled for chances under Rangnick.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips said that Rashford needs a fresh challenge away from Old Trafford to rediscover himself.

“It’s clear that he’s out of favour with Rangnick. For the last 18 months, Rashford hasn’t been performing as we know he can. I think it’s probably time for the player and the club to go their separate ways. I think he needs a fresh challenge somewhere else,” said Phillips.

He continued:

“A new manager coming in might view it differently. He’s not Rangnick’s kind of player. Something may have happened behind the scenes, but from the outside looking in – it just seems like he’s out of favour at the moment. It could well be time for him to move on."

Rashford has scored just five times in 27 games across competitions this season. His contract with United runs out next summer.

