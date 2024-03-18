Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: West Ham eyeing Harry Maguire; Red Devils advised against Timo Werner move, and more - March 18, 2024

Manchester United secured a pulsating 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17. Scott McTominay, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo scored the goals, with the game needing 120 minutes to decide a winner.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are planning to move for United centre-back Harry Maguire this summer. Elsewhere, the Red Devils have been advised against a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 18, 2024:

West Ham eyeing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has admirers in London.

West Ham United want to sign Harry Maguire this summer, according to The Sun. The 31-year-old has been in and out of Manchester United's starting XI this season, and his future remains up in the air at the moment. Maguire has appeared 24 times across competitions this campaign and is no longer first-choice under Erik ten Hag.

His contract with the Red Devils expires in less than 18 months, but there has been no talk of a renewal yet. With Manchester United likely to sign a new defender this year, Maguire could be allowed to leave.

The Hammers are attentive to his situation and want to get their hands on him now. Their manaager David Moyes apparently wants the player at the London Stadium, and West Ham are planning to offer £15 million for the Englishman this summer.

Manchester United advised against Timo Werner move

Timo Werner has blow hot and cold with Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King has advised Manchester United to steer clear of Timo Werner.

The RB Leipzig striker joined Spurs on loan in January but has endured a mixed season. Werner has appeared nine times for Tottenham so far, scoring twice and setting up as many.

The north London side have a £14.5 million option to sign him permanently come summer. Recent reports have also spoken of the Red Devils' interest in the German striker.

However, speaking to Tottenham News, King said that the player doesn't have the quality to play for either Premier League club.

"I’m not having that. He is not a Manchester United player. I can’t see him being a central part of Tottenham or United.I just cannot see it.

"I don’t think either club should sign him. He doesn’t excite me at all. Unless he is right in front of goal and the ball is put on a plate, he is not a threat," said King.

Werner also had a time to forget with Chelsea, registering 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 outings across competitions.

Erik ten Hag delighted with FA Cup quarterfinal win

Erik ten Hag reckons the win over Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday could be a turning point in the season for his team.

Manchester United showed great character and resilience against Jurgen Klopp's Reds to reach the semifinals and keep their hopes of silverware alive. The Dutch manager was full of praise for his team.

"Every team needs such moments in a season and we never had that moment. This could be that moment where the team can really get the belief and the energy so that they can do amazing things.

"And I think when you can beat Liverpool in the way we did, you can beat any opponent. So it’s up to us to prove that point. I said it also on Friday, and today we did," said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“It was fantastic, and the team showed the resilience and determination, to win this game. We have had so many setbacks, so I’m really proud of the team.

"Not only in this game, but the whole season, we have so many setbacks, and they can deal with it. They are very strong, mentally, and it helps, of course, that the fans go behind us. But we energised the fans, they got behind us.”

The Red Devils are nine points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.