Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: West Ham United eyeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka; no Cody Gakpo talks with PSV yet, and more - December 13, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to host Burnley at Old Trafford next week in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup. Erik ten Hag's side are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are contemplating a move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are yet to initiate contact with PSV Eindhoven for Cody Gakpo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 13, 2022:

West Ham United eyeing Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is wanted in London.

West Ham United want to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan in January, according to ExWHUemployee via Caught Offside.

The Englishman has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season, with Diogo Dalot emerging as Ten Hag's preferred choice for the right-back position.

VBET News @VBETnews



@FabrizioRomano West Ham United are reportedly ready to make a bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. West Ham United are reportedly ready to make a bid for Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.@FabrizioRomano https://t.co/Gx4b6zMBOU

The Hammers are monitoring the situation with interest and are willing to pursue a temporary move if he's available this winter.

The Red Devils are now ready to cash in on the 25-year-old, who has made just one appearance this season. However, it's not clear whether Manchester United could be willing to sanction a loan deal or prefer a permanent move.

No Cody Gakpo talks with PSV yet for Manchester United, says Fabrizio Romano

Cody Gakpo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are yet to contact PSV Eindhoven for Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch forward is a priority target for the Red Devils in 2023. Gakpo enjoyed a brilliant spell with the Oranje at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring three goals in five games.

Speaking on YouTube, as cited by This is Futbol, Romano said that the Premier League giants are still in talks with 23-year-old's agent.

"The situation right now is that Manchester United are still in conversations with the agents of Gakpo, so there are conversations ongoing. Manchester United have an excellent relationship with the agents, as it is the same agency of Erik ten Hag," said Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans”“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. PSV director Brands: “Only 10/12 clubs can pay afford Cody Gakpo in January. Let’s see if it will happen — it has to be PSV record sale and also the right bid for Cody’s plans” 🇳🇱 #transfers“We have still no official bids. Let’s see if some club will pay big money in January”. https://t.co/kT26F3V5t7

Romano added that Gakpo is eager to move to Old Trafford, but his price has gone up of late.

“The player would love to join Manchester United. He would be happy to accept. It’s on Man United now, because the price in the summer was €45-50m (with) add-ons included, so it was a potential package of €35-40m plus add-ons. Now it is different; now they want more than €50m," said Romano.

He continued:

“I think they asked €70m to close around €60-65m, and so the price is different, and after investing big money on Antony, big money on Casemiro, big money on Lisandro (Martinez) in the summer and not having a plan to invest that kind of money in January. … after the Ronaldo story, they have to do something in January. But as of today, there is still not a direct conversation with PSV.”

Gakpo has registered 13 goals and 17 assists from 24 games across competitions for PSV.

Erik ten Hag opens up on Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire's future at Old Trafford is up in the air.

Erik ten Hag reckons Harry Maguire has the potential to fit his style at Manchester United.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax this summer. However, he has impressed with the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. Ten Hag: “Harry Maguire will have his chance. It's clear he is good enough to play at highest level”, tells @sistoney67 “We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. Ten Hag: “Harry Maguire will have his chance. It's clear he is good enough to play at highest level”, tells @sistoney67 🔴 #MUFC “We want Harry to bring same energy as with England on the pitch for Man Utd. If he does that, he will be a great player for us”. https://t.co/1RvM4GZHk4

Questions continue to be asked about Maguire's ability to play for the Red Devils, with the player also tipped to leave Old Trafford. However, speaking to The Athletic, Ten Hag pointed out that the 29-year-old has proven himself in Qatar.

“I can only back him. I’ve been asked many times if he is good enough (to play for me), and it is clear he is good enough to play at the highest level. And then it is up to him to show that confidence on the pitch. He didn’t show that in all the games," said Ten Hag.

He added:

“When he is playing with his confidence like now, he is a massively important player for us, and that is what everyone expects. That’s what Harry expects from himself. He has that high standard; he wants to play at the highest level; he wants he wants to lead the defensive line, so it is up to him. I’m sure he has the potential to play in our style and fit into our system."

Maguire has nine appearances for Manchester United across competitions this season.

