Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wout Weghorst desperate to join; Red Devils not interested in Brighton star, and more - January 11, 2023

Manchester United secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday (January 10) in the EFL Cup quarterfinals at Old Trafford. Antony opened the scoring for the hosts before Marcus Rashford added a brace to secure Erik ten Hag's men's passage to the last four.

Meanwhile, journalist Alex Crook has said that Wout Weghorst is desperate to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign a Brighton midfielder, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 11, 2023:

Wout Weghorst desperate for Old Trafford move, says Alex Crook

Wout Weghorst is edging closer to Old Trafford.

Wout Weghorst is eager to join Manchester United, according to Alex Crook. The Dutch forward is reportedly a target for Ten Hag, who's looking to bring in a new No. 9 this month.

The 30-year-old has been identified as an option, and the Red Devils are working to sign him on loan. The player is currently on loan with Besiktas, who are reluctant to let him leave.

Manchester Utd have full agreement with Besiktas, Burnley and Weghorst but the Turkish club will only allow/sign the deal if they find the replacement they want. Wout Weghorst did not train with the team today, @gokmenozcan reports. No risk of injuries.Manchester Utd have full agreement with Besiktas, Burnley and Weghorst but the Turkish club will only allow/sign the deal if they find the replacement they want. Wout Weghorst did not train with the team today, @gokmenozcan reports. No risk of injuries. 🚨🔴 #MUFCManchester Utd have full agreement with Besiktas, Burnley and Weghorst but the Turkish club will only allow/sign the deal if they find the replacement they want. https://t.co/fn9UseoC3j

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Weghorst could be willing to pay his own release clause to get a deal across the line.

“Besiktas have been playing hardball and rightly so. They denied that there was any kind of early termination clause, so it was up to United to meet their demands. I think there was talk that Weghorst might even be willing to pay his own release clause, which I guess is encouraging for United fans in that he really wants to make the move,” said Crook.

The Dutchman has appeared 18 times for the Turkish side across competitions this season, registering nine goals and four assists.

Manchester United not interested in Leandro Trossard, says Fabrizio Romano

Leandro Trossard could leave the Amex this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United are not engaged in talks to sign Leandro Trossard.

The Belgian forward has been outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion this season and has generated attention from clubs around the Premier League. The 28-year-old’s contract expires this summer, but the Seagulls have the option of an additional year.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥈| Brighton winger Leandro Trossard was offered to Liverpool some point over the past two months, but the Reds very quickly made it clear there was no interest. [ @JacobsBen 🥈| Brighton winger Leandro Trossard was offered to Liverpool some point over the past two months, but the Reds very quickly made it clear there was no interest. [@JacobsBen] https://t.co/ViucipIZka

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that neither the Red Devils nor Liverpool are working on a move for the player.

“There continues to be speculation about Leandro Trossard’s future, but it’s important to remember that Brighton have an option to extend Trossard contract, so formally it’s not expiring in June 2023. At the moment, I’m not aware of talks with Man United or Liverpool; it’s quiet; let’s see if some other club will move,” wrote Romano.

Trossard has registered seven goals and three assists in 17 games across competitions for Brighton this season.

Danny Murphy advises Harry Maguire to leave Red Devils

Harry Maguire has struggled for game time this season.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ten Hag and is no longer a guaranteed starter. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Red Devils this month.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said Maguire would have a long list of suitors for his services should he choose to leave Manchester United.

“No (Maguire doesn't have a future at Manchester United), but he has a good future somewhere else because he’s still a great talent. He’s got leadership qualities; he’s learnt at United. Yes, he’s had a little bad spell, but a lot of it has been good. He’s done brilliantly on the international stage at big tournaments; he’s great on set-plays; he’s a good character,” said Murphy.

Murphy added:

“He’s not a ‘big time Charlie’; he’s humble; he looks like a great lad, good family, good support network around him. He’s going to have many takers. It wouldn’t surprise me if someone like Eddie Howe went for Maguire as another choice for them. A club like Newcastle could do a lot worse than get someone like Maguire.”

Maguire has appeared 14 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

