Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay; Erik ten Hag praises Bruno Fernandes, and more - May 1, 2023

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday (April 30) in the Premier League. Bruno Fernandes scored the all-important goal to help the Red Devils strengthen their quest for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, on-loan striker Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be handed a permanent deal at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken highly of midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 1, 2023:

Wout Weghorst unlikely to stay

Wout Weghorst is likely to leave this summer

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Wout Weghorst permanently this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Dutch forward joined the Red Devils in January on loan for the rest of the season but has divided opinion at Old Trafford. While his work ethic has been applauded, the 30-year-old’s lack of efficiency in front of goal has been heavily criticised.

Weghorst has two goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions for Manchester United. Speaking to Give Me Sport, O’Rourke pointed out that those numbers are not enough to warrant a new deal.

“I think Manchester United aren't planning on signing Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis. It was a stop-gap move late in the last January transfer window just to fill the void following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure,” said O’Rourke.

He added:

"He's come in and done a decent job, but he hasn't scored enough goals. If he'd had scored more goals and maybe played better, there might have been a better chance of the deal becoming permanent."

The Red Devils are looking for a new No. 9 this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen on their wishlist.

Erik ten Hag praises Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been indispensable for Erik ten Hag this season.

Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes after the win over Aston Villa on Saturday. The Portuguese midfielder was decisive for the Red Devils once again, scoring the only goal of the game to seal all three points.

Speaking after the win, Ten Hag said that it's a pleasure to work with Bruno Fernandes.

"It was another great game from Bruno. The plan from a tactical perspective was to play him from the right to get runs behind and to pass behind. And he did that very well with Rashy and Sabitzer. And so I think our plan worked very well. He’s a very good presser; he understands the moment when to close down, when to bring the opponent in trouble,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“He knows also when to run back, to track back, and to close passing lines to our opponents. So even if our press gets beat, he knows when to get back, and then, of course, he can play in between the lines and give the pass or get behind the lines himself. So he has so many skills and it’s a pleasure to work with players like him.”

Fernandes has 11 goals and 14 assists in 52 games across ompetitions for the Premier League giants this season.

Dean Henderson likely to leave Manchester United this summer

Dean Henderson wants to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Dean Henderson is likely to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The English goalkeeper is on loan with Nottingham Forest and is due to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season. However, the 26-year-old has no desire to stay as a backup for David de Gea and will seek a move away from the club this summer.

The Red Devils are in negotiations with the Spanish goalkeeper to extend his stay at the club. The 32-year-old has been the undisputed No.1 at the Premier League giants over the years and has held his place under Ten Hag, too.

His contract expires this summer, but De Gea is expected to sign a new deal. Henderson wants to fight for a place in the England national team and is eager to secure regular football next season to help his cause.

Poll : 0 votes