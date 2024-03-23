Manchester United transfer target prefers move to rival PL club - Reports

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester City ace Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who prefers a switch to Tottenham Hotspur instead, as per TBR Football. The Englishman has been one of the standout performers for the Foxes in the Championship this season (10 goals and 12 assists in 36 games), and his form has attracted multiple sides.

Dewsbury-Hall, a Leicester City academy graduate, decided to remain at the club following their relegation to the Championship last season. His performance since then has been that of an elite midfielder, and his numbers have shown impressive productivity for the Foxes.

The displays of Dewsbury-Hall for Leicester City have earned him admirers from the Premier League, and he was close to a switch to Brighton and Hove Albion in January. According to 90min, Manchester United are now set to swoop in for the midfielder, who they value at around £25 million, in the summer transfer window.

Leicester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaching PSR, meaning that they must look to raise money to avoid sanctions. Despite the quality shown by Dewsbury-Hall, they may sell the 25-year-old to balance their books.

However, the Red Devils will face a problem from Tottenham, who already interest the player. Dewsbury-Hall is thinking of replicating the successful move of James Maddison from Leicester to Tottenham last summer.

Manchester United may, however, have deeper pockets than Spurs following the recent arrival of investment in the form of Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Leicester City will request a high fee if Dewsbury-Hall helps them achieve promotion, and they are primed to do so.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is contracted to Leicester City until 2027 and has 10 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances across competitions this season.

Manchester United keen on Juventus star

Manchester United are set to make a move for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer as part of their bid to strengthen their defense. The Red Devils are looking at a major shake-up in their rearguard in the summer transfer window after this season.

Erik ten Hag's side are prepared to part ways with the duo of Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans, both of whom are out of contract in the summer. They are also prepared to accept offers for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the summer.

ESPN reports that Manchester United are prepared to pay the £43 million release clause in the contract of Bremer to get him this summer. The Brazilian has featured 29 times for the Italian giants this season, scoring two goals, and will be a good addition to the Red Devils.