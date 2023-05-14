Manchester United to triple 25-year-old star's wages after incredible first season at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to triple Lisandro Martinez's wages following his impressive debut season.

Martinez, 25, has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League since arriving from Ajax for around £56 million last summer. He has helped his side launch a top-four charge and lift the Carabao Cup this campaign.

A left-footed ball-playing defender blessed with tackling and aggresion, the 16-cap Argentina international has become a fan favorite at Old Trafford of late. So far, he has scored once in 45 matches across all competitions this term.

According to the Daily Star, Manchester United hierarchy are interested in offering an improved contract to Martinez. They are keen to triple his wages from £50,000-a-week to £150,000-per-week in light of his fine performances. The Red Devils are aiming to cement the Argentine as a key dressing room figure as he is regarded as a future captain.

Martinez, whose current deal is set to expire in 2027, is currently recovering from a metatarsal fracture. He saw his season ended after injuring his foot during a 2-2 UEFA Europa League last-eight draw against Sevilla last month.

Manchester United, who are fourth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with 66 points from 35 games, are set to finish their season without Martinez. They are next set to lock horns with Bournemouth on Saturday (May 20).

Arsene Wenger makes bold claim about Manchester United target

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has asserted that Harry Kane should run down his contract at Tottenham Hotspur amid speculations linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer. He told beIN SPORTS:

"If you are his agent, Harry Kane has one year to go. In one year, he is completely free, what do you tell him? Give your club a last chance and then you go. It's not about money, but, in the end, it's always about money."

Kane, 29, has emerged on Manchester United's transfer radar as he is in the final 14 months of his contract. He is expected to secure a permanent move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he is yet to lift a single trophy.

Earlier this week, Kane opened up on his situation at the north London outfit during an interview with Sky Sports. He asserted that he would speak to Spurs' hierarchy about overhauling the culture at Tottenham ahead of next season.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 277 goals and provided 64 assists in 433 matches for Spurs so far.

