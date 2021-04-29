Manchester United trying to persuade Edinson Cavani to stay and want to bring in Bundesliga star this summer - Reports

Manchester United are hoping to persuade Edinson Cavani to stay at Old Trafford for another year. They are also still interested in signing winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils have a big summer transfer window ahead of them as they look to strengthen their squad and close the gap on Manchester City. Sancho is a player they have been linked with for some time now and United attempted to sign him last summer.

Manchester United wan sign right-winger this summer and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho na still their first choice. Man Utd hope say Edinson Cavani fit stay for another season. #MUFC [90min] pic.twitter.com/YKq8k6mXsK — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) April 29, 2021

Borussia Dortmund are not in the healthiest of financial situations and are expected to sell Sancho for a fee of around £90 million this summer. This is a considerable drop in the player's asking price from last summer when Dortmund rejected a bid of £91.3 million by Manchester United.

Cavani, on the other hand, wants to leave after the end of the season because he wants to be closer to his family and friends. The COVID-19 pandemic has reportedly alienated Cavani from those around him but that could change next season.

Manchester United could finally sign Jadon Sancho this summer

The Red Devils have progressed well under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the club are perhaps a few signings away from returning to the top of the Premier League. Sancho has hinted in the past that he would like to return to England and a club of Manchester United's stature would be hard to turn down.

The England international will be a guaranteed starter at Manchester United, unlike at Manchester City and would easily fit into Solskjaer's system. Manchester United did not spend a lot of money last summer and in a good position to sign Sancho this time around.

Manchester United have handed opportunities to several players in the right-wing role this season but none have impressed on a consistent basis. Sancho will be a long-term acquisition and could immediately strengthen the first team.

Jadon Sancho first 100 Bundesliga games:



⚽️36 goals

🅰️50 assists

📊directly involved in a goal every 84 minutes

🔑212 key passes/2.6 key passes per 90

🎯51 big chances created

⚡️275 successful dribbles/3.4 successful dribbles per 90



21 years of age. Insane stats, insane talent. pic.twitter.com/VFEOaxAn4Q — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) April 23, 2021

Sancho has had a quieter season than his 2019-20 campaign but has still scored 12 goals across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund. He made a slow start to the season but has found some rhythm in the second half of the campaign.