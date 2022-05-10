Manchester United could turn to free transfer market as failure to secure UCL qualification dents ten Hag's budget - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly set to explore free transfers in the summer, owing to a paucity of funds.

The Red Devils fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat away to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday that confirmed they will not qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

This has severely hampered their financial projections, and a report by the Sun suggests they have a transfer budget of just £100m to work with in the summer.

In the current market, that amount will not be enough for a significant squad overhaul. In light of this, the Manchester United hierarchy have reportedly instructed their scouts to scour the continent for the best players available on a free transfer.

Some high-profile names like Kylian Mbappe, Paulo Dybala, Ousmane Dembele, Angel di Maria and Lorenzo Insigne are all available for free this summer.

Manchester United, for their part, also have some players who could depart the club on a Bosman. The likes of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have all reached the end of their contracts with the Old Trafford outfit and could ply their trade elsewhere next season.

Manchester United's inconsistency this season could hamper Erik ten Hag's rebuilding plans

The Red Devils' struggles this season saw them fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League

United's struggles this season are well-documented, which culminated in a failure to secure a top-four finish.

Statistically, this is the club's worst season in terms of total points registered, as well as goals conceded.

The Red Devils are in need of a massive squad overhaul, with as many as 10 players needed to make the team competitive again.

However, their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League has robbed them of useful funding for their transfer plans.

Furthermore, it also reduces the club's attractiveness to potential recruits, as the best players in the world always want to compete at the highest level.

The situation could even get worse if the Red Devils fail to finish in the top six and instead drop to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Erik ten Hag might have the capability to turn Manchester United's fortunes around. However, their struggles this term have already put him at a disadvantage even before he kick-starts a new era at Old Trafford.

Edited by Prem Deshpande