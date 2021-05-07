Manchester United want to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder in the summer - Reports

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for Jadon Sancho. However, it now appears the Premier League giants have turned their attention to signing another Borussia Dortmund player.

According to Sport Witness via BILD, the Red Devils are now monitoring Jude Bellingham. Sancho was expected to be Manchester United’s prime target once again this summer, but the club appears to have cooled their interest in the player.

The Red Devils famously made Sancho their number one target last summer, but Dortmund refused to budge on their valuation of the Englishman. Manchester United were not ready to pay the astronomical transfer fee that the Bundesliga side demanded.

As a result, the Sancho saga dragged on all summer only to end in a whimper. Although the failed transfer seemed to have hurt the Englishman earlier in the season, he has managed to regain his form and has been pivotal for Dortmund in recent games.

The Red Devils were expected to revive their interest in Sancho this summer, with reports claiming that Dortmund were willing to accept a cut-price deal for the player. However, according to Christian Falk of the BILD, Manchester United have moved on from Sancho and are focussed on signing Jude Bellingham instead.

The youngster was on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s radar last summer, but he famously snubbed the Red Devils to move to Dortmund from Birmingham City. Bellingham has been phenomenal for the Black and Yellows since his move and has already appeared 43 times for the first team despite being only 17 years old.

Manchester are focusing on signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund instead of Jadon Sancho. #MUFC [@cfbayern] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) May 7, 2021

Bellingham has shown why Manchester United were desperate to sign him last summer with his performances in Germany. However, the Red Devils have not given up hope yet, and still, believe that Bellingham would be a natural fit in their midfield.

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster summer

Jude Bellingham

Manchester United are preparing for a blockbuster summer after enjoying a steady rise under Solskjaer this season. The Red Devils are close to extending Edinson Cavani’s stay at Old Trafford while Paul Pogba could also sign a contract extension with the club.

👔 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the first person to reach a major European Cup final as both a player and a manager for @ManUtd.



👏 Brilliant achievement! pic.twitter.com/ka11mI15l3 — SPORF (@Sporf) May 7, 2021

Solskjaer will want to sign a right-winger, with Sancho the preferred target in the summer. West Ham United’s Declan Rice has also been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

However, if Manchester United manages to secure Bellingham’s signature, they will have their midfield sorted for the foreseeable future. With Mason Greenwood and Amad Diallo providing options on the right, Solskjaer might even be tempted to pass on signing Sancho this summer.