Manchester United tweak Cristiano Ronaldo chants to sing praises of rising star

Manchester United fans have tweaked their infamous ‘Viva Ronaldo’ chants of their legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo to ‘Viva Garnacho’, to sing the praises of their 18-year-old rising star Alejandro Garnacho.

The chants also reflect upon how they have moved on from Ronaldo and found a new hero in the 18-year-old forward.

Manchester United faced off against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night in what was their first Premier League match since the World Cup break. The Red Devils put up a dominant performance to seal a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

centredevils. @centredevils Old Trafford sings “Viva Garnacho” an updated version of “Viva Ronaldo” 🥹 Old Trafford sings “Viva Garnacho” an updated version of “Viva Ronaldo” 🥹 🎶 Old Trafford sings “Viva Garnacho” an updated version of “Viva Ronaldo” 🥹❤️

One player who particularly stood out for the Red Devils was Garnacho, whose standout performance saw Manchester United sing his praises. They have adapted some of their classic chants to show their appreciation for the teenager.

One chant that has particularly caught on among the Old Trafford faithful is a modification to the famous "Viva Ronaldo" chant that was once sung for Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the club. It has been tweaked to "Viva Garnacho" to celebrate the young Argentine's emergence.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has opened up a big opportunity for Garnacho, who will be itching to walk in the shoes of his idol. However, it all depends on manager Erik ten Hag’s confidence in the young forward and how he will be using him across different tournaments in the coming weeks.

B24 @B24PT Adeptos do Man United adaptaram o cântico "Viva Ronaldo" para "Viva Garnacho" Adeptos do Man United adaptaram o cântico "Viva Ronaldo" para "Viva Garnacho" https://t.co/N755pg1Ose

Garnacho's Manchester United future is up in the air as he is yet to sign a contract extension with the English club, with his current deal running out at the end of the season. Real Madrid are said to be among the big European clubs looking to take the youngster into their ranks, should his time with the Red Devils come to an end soon.

Joao Felix emerges as Manchester United's top priority after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

According to journalist Alex Crook, Joao Felix has emerged as Manchester United's top priority for the winter transfer window after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier in November.

The young Portuguese forward, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid, has impressed with his performances this season, including his outing with the Portugal national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

With his pace, skill and goalscoring ability, Felix is seen as the perfect player to fill the void left by Ronaldo's departure and Manchester United are reportedly willing to spend big to secure the services of the 23-year-old.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB João Félix is now Manchester United’s TOP target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January! @alex_crook] João Félix is now Manchester United’s TOP target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January! #MUFC 🚨 João Félix is now Manchester United’s TOP target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January! #MUFC [@alex_crook]

The young Portuguese has communicated with the Spanish club about his decision to move out and the club is also ready to let him go if and when a suitable offer is available from an interested club.

