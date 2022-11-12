Manchester United U18 player copies Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland's celebration 

Manni Norkett, who plays for Manchester United's U18 team, celebrated his goal against Manchester City by copying Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland. United's youth side won the away clash by a scoreline of 3-2.

Ronaldo's newly-formulated style of celebrating sees him putting both his hands on his chest, as if to convey a huge sigh of relief. Haaland, on the other hand, likes to sit down in a cross-legged position with his hands in on his knees, in what is a typical mudra (posture) in yoga.

Both these styles of celebration were used by the teenager in his team's match.

Ronaldo and Haaland are two of the attacking spearheads for the teams from both sides of Manchester. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that young Norkett wants to imitate them, on way or the other.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🧘‍♂️ Manni Norkett celebrated like Ronaldo and Haaland after scoring for Man Utd's u18s against Man City.🧘‍♂️ Manni Norkett celebrated like Ronaldo and Haaland after scoring for Man Utd's u18s against Man City. 😅🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/KKIgFPgWtM

Ronaldo has been a serial goalscorer throughout the course of his career. The Portuguese icon though has struggled this season, scoring three goals in 16 appearances, including only one in the Premier League.

However, that doesn't undermine his prowess as an attacker. Ronaldo is currently the highest active goalscorer in club football with 701 career goals. He is also the leading goalscorer in international football with 117 goals.

Having been one of the best to have played for Manchester United, he is bound to inspire those playing in the junior division.

Haaland, meanwhile, is perhaps the most in-form striker in the world presently. Since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the season, the Norwegian has scored 23 goals in 17 games for the Cityzens.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag spoke about clash against Fulham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are set to take on Fulham on November 12 in what will be their last game before of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the media before the game, Erik ten Hag shared his assessment of the hosts, saying (via Manchester United's official website):

“That is going to be a really tough game. I think in the Premier League everything is very close, and what I have seen from Fulham so far is really energetic. They also play really decent football out from the back – I remember the game against Liverpool at the start of the season. So you have to be really good there to get a result. We have to do everything in our power to get the right result – that is what we're preparing [for] now.”

Ten Hag further shared his assessment of Harry Maguire:

“I think that he is ready. I see him every day at training, I see his games. He came back from injury, but he is ready to perform on the highest level.”

He also spoke about Antony's fitness:

“We will work on that, but I can't confirm that he will be in the squad for Sunday. But, he made progress in the last days and we will see tomorrow, Saturday, if he will be available for the team on Sunday.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes