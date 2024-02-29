Manchester United unhappy with rival PL club for their portrayal of Red Devils star in viral social media post - Reports

Manchester United have been dragged into another controversy, featuring a scuffle between their captain Bruno Fernandes and their Premier League rivals Fulham.

The club is reportedly upset with Fulham's portrayal of the Portuguese playmaker on one of their social media accounts that seemingly took a dig at his theatrical antics on the pitch.

Erik Ten Hag's side faced off against the Cottagers in their last Premier League outing, hoping to build upon their unbeaten run this year. Despite playing at home, the Red Devils soon ended up on the back foot through a 65th-minute strike from Calvin Bassey.

Harry Maguire dragged a goal back for his side in the 89th minute, leading fans to believe that Manchester United were on the verge of another miraculous comeback this season. However, Alex Iwobi struck for the visitors in injury time.

Despite the high-octane scoreline, the match has lately been attracting attention for a completely different reason. Shortly after the game, a clip was shared by Fulham's official TikTok page that highlighted Bruno Fernandes' altercation with one of their players.

The 29-year-old midfielder was spotted asking for a foul following a supposed challenge but soon got back to his feet when a move started to build up near him. Fulham's social media administrator posted the said video footage and seemingly threw shade at Bruno's actions by captioning the post:

"So glad he's okay 🙄".

According to Manchester Evening News senior writer Richard Fay, the Red Devils are extremely disappointed with their English counterparts' misdemeanor towards their captain.

Sources close to Bruno Fernandes have even backed the legitimacy of the aforementioned knock, claiming that many other players would have been substituted after receiving such a challenge.

Despite their unhappiness towards the said post, Manchester United are not looking to make a big issue with Fulham, as per Fay.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag came to his captain's support amid the controversy

Fans have often blasted Bruno Fernandes for his occasional theatrical behavior on the field, pleading with him to drop the act as soon as possible. Manchester United icon Roy Keane has also called out the former Sporting CP player for the same reason, going as far as to say that he is not captain material.

However, Bruno seems to have his coach Erik Ten Hag by his side this term, with the Dutch tactician fully backing his player in the debacle against Fulham. Following his side's dramatic win over Nottingham Forest in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Ten Hag stated (via Manchester Evening News):

"I see social media criticize him. It is pathetic. He has a serious injury, he continued to play on Saturday and then also he fought to be part of this game."

Fernandes was crucial in helping Manchester United overcome a resilient Forest side, providing the assist for the only goal in the FA Cup clash. He was also responsible for creating two big chances, as well as providing two pin-point crosses and four accurate long balls.