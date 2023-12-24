Manchester United unlikely to sign Serhou Guirassy, interested in a potential move for ex-Bayern Munich star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly cooled their interest in VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy and are closely monitoring former Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee's situation. The Red Devils are interested in signing the Bologna striker, who is having an impressive season in Italy.

The purchase of a 25% stake in the Red Devils by British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has just been confirmed. The club's transfer plans are now expected to take shape.

United are keen on signing a new striker in January following their struggles in front of goal, as per Dutch journalist Christopher Michel. They have scored just 18 goals in 18 Premier League games, with their attackers combining for just four league goals.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been named as the top target for Manchester United for months now after his blistering form for his club. However, Red Devils are prepared to give up their interest in the Guinean striker in favor of a move for the younger Zirkzee.

Joshua Zirkzee was once considered a wonderkid at Bayern Munich, where he played between 2018 and 2022 before he left to join Bologna. After showing flashes of his brilliance in his debut season in Italy, the 22-year-old has come into his own this season.

Zirkzee has scored seven goals and provided two assists in Serie A this season and another goal in the Coppa Italia. The youngster is attracting interest from multiple sides in Europe ahead of a potential switch in the winter.

Manchester United are prepared to move for Zirkzee, who has a €40 million release clause in his contract with Bologna which expires in 2026. The young striker will provide competition for Rasmus Hojlund and potentially replace Anthony Martial. The latter is unlikely to be offered a contract extension, which expires next summer.

Bayern Munich are also in the picture for a potential transfer, as they retain a 50% buy-back clause for the striker. They also have a 50% sell-on clause, meaning they will receive half of whatever transfer fee Bologna gets for the Dutchman.

Manchester United set for new era

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group will take over the sporting side of Manchester United, directly controlling their football. This is likely to bring about wholesale changes at the club following their purchase of 25% shares in the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag has overseen 13 defeats in 26 matches this season, and his position is no longer safe. The new owner will have started to look at potential targets for the manager's position at the club.

INEOS Group will provide up to $300 million for the development of Old Trafford to give the stadium a facelift. They will also give the squad a facelift by pushing out underperformers in favor of better, hungrier players.

