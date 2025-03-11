Manchester United unveil plans to leave Old Trafford as details on mega 100,000-seater stadium comes to light

Manchester United have unveiled their plans to leave Old Trafford after they construct a 100,000 seater state-of-the-art stadium, expected to be the biggest in the UK. The new stadium will be built on club-owned land next to the current ground and take five years to complete. It will be designed by the world-renowned architect Lord Norman Foster (via Sky Sports).

Ad

An umbrella design capable of harvesting solar energy and rainwater will top the stadium, nicknamed 'New Trafford'. It will also feature three towering masts, visible from as far away as 40 kilometers, near the edge of Liverpool. The project is part of a wider scheme, which is predicted to create approximately 90,000 jobs.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe said that the project offers a chance to “build an iconic football stadium,” which respects the club’s history and heritage. He said (via Sky Sports):

"By building next to the existing site, we will be able to preserve the essence of Old Trafford, while creating a truly state-of-the-art stadium that transforms the fan experience only footsteps from our historic home."

Ad

Ratcliffe has also explained the necessity of a state-of-the-art stadium in the north of England:

"The north of England has won 10 Champions League medals, London has two. But London has Wembley, Twickenham, Wimbledon and the Olympic Village. The north of England deserves a stadium where England can play football, where we can hold the Champions League final, and one befitting of Manchester United's stature."

Ad

The Red Devils will keep playing at Old Trafford during the new stadium's construction.

Casemiro considering Manchester United exit amid lack of game time

Having struggled for regular minutes under new head coach Ruben Amorim, Casemiro is reportedly considering a move away from Manchester United this summer. The Brazilian midfielder, who joined United in 2022, has more than a year remaining on his contract, but has slipped down the pecking order.

Ad

Amorim has favored Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer, and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield instead, restricting Casemiro’s chances. As per Caught Offside (via The People's Person), the Portuguese head coach is open to the Brazilian midfielder's departure.

Casemiro’s representatives are now actively hunting for prospective buyers, and clubs from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and the USA have all registered interest. However, his £350,000-a-week salary has been a problem, with no club ready to match his expectations.

The 33-year-old midfielder is still valued at €30 million by Manchester United, which could put off prospective buyers. Despite his experience and Champions League credentials, the finances of any potential move remain an issue. The midfielder, who has played 30 games this season, may have to reduce his wage expectations to secure a move.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback